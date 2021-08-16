Guest Editorial: To give our economy a real shot in the arm, please get yours

On behalf of our regional economy, our organizations have joined together to encourage our neighbors, friends and colleagues who may be yet unvaccinated to consider doing so. As well, we’d like to express gratitude to those who have done so to date, and to thank our many business, civic, health care and government leaders for their efforts to heighten awareness, educate and encourage adoption of the vaccine.

This issue has always been, and will remain, larger than any one individual. If we are only ever as strong as our weakest link, it is incumbent upon us all to work collectively to support and uplift others.

If you wish to hasten our recovery, our “return to normal,” if you wish to help our local economy bounce back, please consider a vaccination. If you are an employer, consider incentives or flexibility to help your team members find time to get a shot. While at it, take advantage of the federal COVID-19 Vaccine Tax Credit, which compensates employers for assisting in employee vaccine adoption. In addition to buying local, receiving a vaccine is perhaps the greatest demonstration of support to our economy and small businesses.

We remain in this together. And the South Central Pennsylvania community and economy are inextricably linked. To flex the full muscle of the private sector, to unleash the tidal force of consumer demand, to expedite our recovery, to give our economy a real shot in the arm, please get yours.

Ryan Unger is the president and CEO of Harrisburg Regional Chamber & CREDC, and Kevin Schreiber is the president and CEO of York County Economic Alliance.

