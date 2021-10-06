Guest Editorial: Time for a new approach

Last month an “Army Times” article titled: “No time for coulda, woulda, shoulda on Afghanistan, top military officials say” quoted Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff as saying: “There’ll be plenty of time to do [after action reports].”
Yes, the time has arrived and Congressional hearings have already started the process to investigate the “couldas, wouldas, shouldas.”
Warrior scholars at the U.S. Army War College (USAWC) will soon become even more involved in this process. They will discover that there is a new non-lethal technology the U.S. Army could have used to quickly end the war in Afghanistan, and prevent future war and terrorism. This new technology, backed by extensive peer-reviewed research and battle field-tested by civilians and non-US militaries, is not secret or classified. More importantly, this brain-based technology could have been easily and rapidly deployed in Afghanistan: full operational status would have been roughly 8-9 months, and the cost would have likely been less than that of 2-3 modern fighter jets.
Col. (Dr.) Brian Rees, (U.S. Army retired) an Afghanistan and Iraq war veteran and 2007 graduate of USAWC carefully studied this approach in his USAWC Program Research Paper titled “The Application of Strategic Stress Management in Winning the Peace.” The peer-reviewed studies cited in Col. Rees’ paper are based on the consistent, reliable results of this new approach to bring peace to worn-torn areas of our planet.
This powerful, brain-based approach is called Invincible Defense Technology (IDT). It is aptly named. The word invincible means incapable of being defeated, unconquerable. Defense means to defend and to protect. Technology is applied scientific knowledge. The goal of IDT is to prevent enemies from arising. Once IDT is properly applied, the military that properly deploys it would become invincible because there would be no enemies to fight. No enemies means no war, no terrorism and full security, as well as happy and productive lives for everyone.
IDT involves large groups practicing the non-religious Transcendental Meditation (TM) and the advanced TM techniques in order to harness group brain power to create a coherent field effect that influences all within its proximity. By elevating collective consciousness, people within the field effect are able to work together to find solutions to otherwise insolvable problems leading to war.
IDT is currently in various stages of deployment worldwide; however, all are not yet fully operational: see Google search on “New Solution for Latin America: Transforming Lives and Changing Nations” and a short online video “Creating Peace in Ukraine on Vimeo”).
Bombing has been one of the primary war strategies used in the Afghanistan and Iraq wars, as well as other conflicts for decades. Can scholars at USAWC cite any peer-reviewed published studies to indicate that bombing is an effective strategy leading to lasting peace? The only study that I am aware of involved the strategic-bombing review conducted shortly after World War II. It showed that the bombing of Germany was ineffective.
In contrast, IDT is backed by 19 peer-reviewed studies published in reputable journals that are listed in an article titled: “A Humane Approach Towards Peace” which I co-authored with Lt. Gen. Clarence E. McKnight Jr. (U.S. Army, Ret.), Duncan Brown, Dr. Carla Brown and Arlene J. Schar. The teaser of our article states: “The first nation to permanently deploy a Preventative Wing of the Military (consisting of 10,000—15,000 military personnel practicing IDT twice a day) could actually become the catalyst for creating lasting world peace. The leader of such a group would likely achieve great fame and the Nobel Peace Prize for applying this human resource-based, non-lethal and non-destructive approach” to end war in our lifetimes.
The USAWC was conceived by Secretary of War Elihu Root—“Not to promote war but to preserve peace by intelligent and adequate preparation to repel aggression.” Elihu Root was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1912. In his quest for lasting peace, a Nobel prize is waiting for whomever has the courage to act first. Perhaps even a graduate of USAWC will be the one to make Elihu Root proud, if Elihu Root were here today.
Dr. David Leffler is the executive director of the Center for Advanced Military Science (CAMS) in Iowa. He has served as an associate of the Proteus Management Group at the Center for Strategic Leadership at the U.S. Army War College.