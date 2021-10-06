Guest Editorial: Time for a new approach

This powerful, brain-based approach is called Invincible Defense Technology (IDT). It is aptly named. The word invincible means incapable of being defeated, unconquerable. Defense means to defend and to protect. Technology is applied scientific knowledge. The goal of IDT is to prevent enemies from arising. Once IDT is properly applied, the military that properly deploys it would become invincible because there would be no enemies to fight. No enemies means no war, no terrorism and full security, as well as happy and productive lives for everyone.

IDT involves large groups practicing the non-religious Transcendental Meditation (TM) and the advanced TM techniques in order to harness group brain power to create a coherent field effect that influences all within its proximity. By elevating collective consciousness, people within the field effect are able to work together to find solutions to otherwise insolvable problems leading to war.

IDT is currently in various stages of deployment worldwide; however, all are not yet fully operational: see Google search on “New Solution for Latin America: Transforming Lives and Changing Nations” and a short online video “Creating Peace in Ukraine on Vimeo”).