Guest Editorial: The 'true American spirit'

My strong support for our CASD mask mandate continues despite a recent letter signed by our current elected representatives in the Pennsylvania House and Senate, which seeks to persuade school districts to repeal mask mandates, stating, in their exact words:

“In keeping with the true American spirit, parents should be the ones to decide how they address this. They should be allowed to decide what is best for their child. Those that believe masks are necessary can themselves, have their child wear a mask. And those that believe masks are unnecessary, or damaging physically or mentally, or are simply a petri dish that serve no purpose but to further the spread of germs, then they can opt to send their children to school without masks.”

Although the “true American spirit” recognizes appropriate times for individual needs and rights to take precedence, there are times when the survival and health of our community, commonwealth and country demand that we all make sacrifices. Given our deadly common enemy—the mutating COVID Delta variant—one child wearing a mask or not impacts all nearby children, their families and potentially all of us. Therefore, now is the time to make shared sacrifices and ensure that everyone in our schools wears a mask.