Guest Editorial: The red herring of critical race theory

There has been much discussion of Critical Race Theory (CRT) in the past year. Angry parents strongly encouraged by certain legislators, other politicians and social media have stormed school board meetings and demanded that CRT not be taught in their schools. They did not want their children indoctrinated to feel guilty and feel responsible for racism in our country.

When these parents and others began their attacks on schools and teachers, I bet 95% of K-12 social studies teachers did not know or understand what CRT was let alone teach this concept in American History classes.

I searched the definition of CRT online and found several definitions. Wikipedia defines CRT as “a cross-disciplinary intellectual and social movement of civil-rights scholars and activists who seek to examine the intersection of race, society and law in the United States and to challenge mainstream American liberal approaches to racial justice.” Note that the mainstream American approach to teaching American History does not use CRT.

Another definition I found was from the Legal Defense Fund. “Critical Race Theory, or CRT, is an academic and legal framework that denotes that systemic racism is part of American society — from education and housing to employment and health care. Critical Race Theory recognizes that racism is more than the result of individual bias and prejudice. It is embedded in laws, policies and institutions that uphold and reproduce racial inequalities.” Note that CRT is a higher education and law school concept and is not the direct teaching of American History.

When I worked at West Perry, we had a truly outstanding social studies department. The teachers did and do a great job of teaching American History. They taught our history, warts and all, and did not make students feel guilty for the shortcomings in the aspirations set out in the Declaration of Independence and Constitution.

K-12 social teachers in school districts across the country teach the history of our country, not CRT, a concept taught at the graduate school level. Teaching accurate history requires that all history, including parts that make us uncomfortable, should be taught.

K-12 teachers should not have to ask if they can teach about the horrors and remnants of slavery, the primary cause of the Civil War, Jim Crow, the Tulsa massacre, separate but equal and the Supreme Court Brown decision overturning separate but equal, red lining neighborhoods, the Civil Rights movement and much more. This is the history of our country, not a social construct.

Teachers, administrators and school boards should be respected and applauded, not harassed, for teaching the history of our country, warts and all. America with its Declaration of Independence and Constitution should be considered aspirational. We have made much progress toward the equality outlined in our founding documents, and there is still much to do.