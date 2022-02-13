Guest Editorial: The 'good wife'

As Valentine’s Day arrives, I have to keep reminding myself how much I have to be thankful for.

Remember that classic poem, “How do I love thee?” It was written by Elizabeth Barrett Browning and dedicated to her husband in the mid-1800s. I wish I could compose such a poem today and dedicate it to my wife. As an alternative, I could purchase and present her with one of those gigantic Teddy Bears, but where would I sleep — on the couch?

What follows is a message to husbands about appreciating a “Good Wife.”

While my career took me away from home on numerous adventures nationally and around the world, my dear wife took care of everything; a bunch of bills, a bunch of schools, a bunch of kids, and daily and weekly schedules loaded with activities. What’s more she had a keen eye for any neighbor or friend who needed a helping hand. I couldn’t begin to count the number of times I’ve said, “Honey, It’s not your problem!” but no request for help was ever denied.

The turning point for me arrived years ago when she had to be away for a few days. “A piece of cake!” I thought. I knew I could take care of everything while she was gone. However, things began to go downhill rapidly. For the first couple days, I made the bed with precision, just like I did in the Army. But after a while, my enthusiasm waned, so in the morning I just pulled the covers up, patted the pillows and moved on. It seemed so tedious and boring.

When she was away for a longer period of time, I was faced with the prospect of washing the sheets and pillow cases and putting them back on the bed.

What a pain! The sheets that cover the mattress have rubber bands built into each of the four corners to secure them to the mattress. But every time I secured one corner and went around the bed and pulled on the second corner, the first corner flew off. By sprawling across the top of the bed, I was able, eventually, to get the job done. How did she do this by herself?

Then, came the task of putting the pillows back into the pillow cases. It was easy to take a pillow out of a pillow case, but putting it back in is a real challenge. I’m not sure why, but it’s like punching and squeezing ten pounds of stuff into a five-pound bag.

Next, there was the job of washing the dishes. I hate washing dishes! My clever plan was to use just one place setting and wash it immediately after every meal. Before long, the sink was full of dirty dishes. How did this happen?

Also, I knew how to use a washing machine, but I couldn’t even keep up with the laundry. How would you like to wake up in the morning with no clean socks or underwear? Bummer!

Consider that what I’ve described above is just one small slice of my wife’s numerous daily activities. So, on Valentine’s Day and for that matter, every day, we need to thank our blessings and tell the good wife how much we love her!

This Community Voices column from Bob Gerard was originally printed in 2017.

