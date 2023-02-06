The meteoric rise in the need for high-speed broadband throughout America is being stymied in part in Pennsylvania by a decades-old regulatory system that covers the traditional incumbent rural telcos, or RLECs.

The regulations administered by the Public Utility Commission were necessary in the day when the RLECs had virtual monopolies over voice service in their territories. Today, competition has reduced the telcos to capturing less than 10 percent of that service. Yet, the companies continue to work under the same outdated regulatory scheme, and compliance is inhibiting them from deploying even more high-speed broadband to their customers

In the state Senate, Kristin Phillips-Hill (R-York) has introduced legislation, SB 85, that would streamline the regulations, but at the same time preserve safeguards for phone customers: the PUC will maintain oversight over universal service, slamming and cramming of customers’ bills, telecommunications relay service for deaf, hard of hearing and speech disabled individuals, and, perhaps most important of all, the requirement that RLECs maintain access to service for all in their coverage areas. In short, the RLECs will continue to be the carriers of last resort.

Phillips-Hill introduced the bill last session, SB 341, and it cleared the Senate by a strong majority.

The legislation makes even more sense now as Pennsylvania, through its Broadband Development Authority, is gearing up to disperse millions in federal infrastructure funds with the goal of making reliable, affordable broadband available to everyone. SB 85 would help level the playing field with other, competitive broadband providers - cable, satellite and others not constricted by the same regulatory scheme, including being the carriers of last resort.

In addition, this legislative session we have a new governor, Democrat Josh Shapiro, who as one of his first acts signed a pro-business executive order creating an office to oversee speeding up the permitting process for businesses. The Phillips-Hill legislation is an ideal fit into the governor’s goal of removing unnecessary obstacles for business growth.

Even with the regulatory hurdles, the RLECs have managed to bring, in some instances, gigabit broadband speed to some of the most rural areas of the state. SB 85 will help us continue and even accelerate that high-speed deployment for our customers.