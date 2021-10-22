Guest Editorial: Take notice of 'Red Ladies'

Every October, along with falling leaves, autumn’s beautiful colors and cooler temperatures, the community may notice “Red Ladies” in various locations throughout both Cumberland and Perry counties, as Domestic Violence Services of Cumberland & Perry Counties (DVSCP) honors Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

The “Red Ladies” form part of a national and international Silent Witness Project. Each life-sized figure in either Cumberland or Perry County represents local women who have been murdered in domestic violence incidents since DVSCP opened its doors in 1994.

The Silent Witness Project began in Minnesota in 1990 when a group of women noticed the growing number of women being murdered by their intimate partners or acquaintances, and became determined to take action. The women partnered with local community-based agencies and formed the Arts Action against Domestic Violence. The women created 26 free-standing, life-sized red wooden figures, each one bearing the name of a woman whose life ended violently at the hands of a husband, ex-husband, current or ex-partner, or acquaintance. A 27th figure was added to represent those uncounted women whose murders went unsolved or were erroneously ruled accidental. The figures were called the Silent Witnesses.

In 1990, based on the work of the Minnesota women, the Silent Witness National Initiative began their advocacy efforts to promote an end to domestic violence through community-based exhibits. According to their website, the Silent Witnesses now exist in all 50 states and in 23 countries. Silent Witness International honors the lives of domestic violence homicide victims through family support, community connections and advocacy for change. Their mission is to “promote peace, healing and responsibility in adult relationships.” Every Silent Witness exhibit asks that we remember the stories and names.

DVSCP holds an Annual Candlelight Vigil every October to commemorate local victims by bringing together family members of those who have lost their lives to domestic violence. The “Red Ladies” stationed throughout both counties are reminders that domestic violence is pervasive within our communities and that help is available. The vigil is an opportunity to remember people who can no longer speak for themselves and to rededicate our efforts to bring an end to domestic violence. Because of COVID-19, this year’s vigil is limited in size and therefore not open to the general public. Surrounded by our local “Red Ladies,” family members, DVSCP board and staff members, and community partners will come together to honor them, say their names and share any hopeful legislative news that will improve the lives of survivors and hold abusers accountable.

Last year, DVSCP fielded 1,888 Hotline calls, assisted clients in filing 481 Protection from Abuse petitions, and sheltered 161 women, men and their children. If you or someone you know is living in a violent home, DVSCP’s 24-Hour Hotline offers free and confidential help. Call 1-800-852-2102.

Barbara Kohutiak is the retired executive director of Domestic Violence Services of Cumberland and Perry Counties.

