Guest Editorial: Steps in alleviating the housing crisis

I want to thank Naomi Creason and The Sentinel for your recent spotlight on the urgent housing and rental crisis in Cumberland County. From supply chain issues, to an ultra-tight housing supply, to soaring rent and housing costs, this by-product of the post-pandemic economy is indeed worthy of attention and action. A "tsunami of homelessness," as the article described, is a tragic reality, as is the fact that experts estimate that a majority of Americans are one paycheck away from homelessness themselves.

Housing is the key to economic and personal stability, with "homelessness" meaning far more than lacking a heated structure; it is about lacking safety, stability and a sense of all things familiar.

Tri-County Housing Development Corporation (TCHDC) has been an involved partner in Cumberland, Dauphin and Perry counties. We realize that this crisis is one that must be solved one family, one property at a time.

In fact, TCHDC won a prestigious Pyramid Award for its new townhouse project in Carlisle at the Home Builders Association of Metropolitan Harrisburg 28th Awards Dinner in April.

The two, two-story townhomes won recognition as “Best Affordable Housing — Multi-Family Project.” It is located by LeTort Park and LeTort Elementary School in Carlisle. Completed last November, the homes at 157 and 159 E. South St., have transformed a block marred by a vacant, dilapidated house, which was demolished to clear the way for a new build.

We at TCHDC, a nonprofit Community Housing Development Organization, were honored to work with Carlisle Borough and the Housing and Redevelopment Authority of Cumberland County. The blighted property was beyond repair, leading to its acquisition for demolition and transformation in May of 2020. Funding for the project came from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development.

As our mission grows, we have relocated our office to the PA Housing Finance Agency building at 201 N. Front St., in Harrisburg, and we are now certified to offer free monthly first-time homebuyer courses to help aspiring homeowners with mortgages, credit counseling and more.

I have also just been appointed to the Affordable Housing Collaboration Initiative, led by the National Council of State Housing Agencies and Fannie Mae. This national working group is entirely focused on the lack of affordable housing for first-time homebuyers due to the decline in construction of entry-level single-family homes.

Solutions are desperately needed, and I am one of many national, state, and local partners - both public and private - working to bring about change in Cumberland County and the nation. I look forward to our progress on behalf of families searching for affordable shelter, and stand ready to continue to partner with everyone to alleviate the crisis in Cumberland County.