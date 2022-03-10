Guest Editorial: Spotlight on education justice

After three months, witness testimony has concluded in the trial in Pennsylvania’s historic school funding lawsuit – a case to determine whether the state is providing a constitutionally-mandated “thorough and efficient” system of public education for all students.

During hundreds of hours of testimony, witnesses made clear that the Pennsylvania state legislature has failed to fulfill its duties under the education and equal protection provisions of Pennsylvania’s constitution.

Thanks to this trial, we can clearly see how little some Pennsylvania lawmakers value public education. In court, lawyers for legislative leaders questioned whether it really mattered if kids on what they called “the McDonald’s career track” could reach state academic standards. They went so far as to say their only job was to provide desks and keep the lights on.

On Tuesday, March 15, parents and community members will be gathering in Shippensburg Township Park at 5:30 pm to “shine our lights” on education justice as part of a statewide action to mark the end of this historic trial and rededicate ourselves to the fight for fair funding for all of Pennsylvania’s public-school students.

We will read a proclamation and quotes that were made by witnesses during testimony in the trial; we will chant and sing; we will have coloring activities for children and a hot chocolate bar; and most importantly, we will shine a light on education justice to send a strong message to our state lawmakers that we expect them to finally fix the harm they have done to our children and our communities by underfunding our schools.

Pennsylvania ranks 45th in the nation for the state share of funding for K-12 education. Our legislature contributes just 38% of the costs of K-12 education; the national average is 47%.

Because the state is so cheap, school districts are heavily reliant on property taxes to fund schools, and local wealth – or lack thereof – is the main driver of whether kids have what they need in school to reach their full potential.

School districts in wealthy areas that have a robust property tax base are easily able to raise the funding they need to fund their schools.

But in Shippensburg and other communities throughout Cumberland and Franklin counties, we are not so fortunate. According to a benchmark written into state law, school districts in our two counties are underfunded by a whopping total of $166 million each year.

And some of our districts are among the most shortchanged in the state. These include Shippensburg, which is underfunded by $4,458/student, Waynesboro by $4,589/student, Chambersburg by $4,378/student, and East Pennsboro by $4,233/student.

This underfunding isn’t some abstract principle. It determines which kids get what they need and which kids do not. Local wealth determines which fourth-graders get the tutoring they need in reading, which middle schoolers have reasonable class sizes, and which seniors can prepare for college or have access to high-quality career and technical training while still in school. It is teachers and counselors, nurses and librarians. Computers and STEM labs. Art and music. Smaller class sizes and remedial help for children who are struggling to learn.

When students receive the kind of support that strong, consistent funding can buy, society reaps the rewards. More investment in schools spurs student achievement, which spurs state economic growth. We all have a stake in students across Pennsylvania reaching their full potential.

Simply put, money matters in education. With this lawsuit, we now have an opportunity to positively impact generations of students in Pennsylvania.

Please join us on March 15 at 5:30 pm. Let our lights shine bright in Shippensburg and across the commonwealth because fair education funding isn’t about paying the electric bill, it’s about building brighter futures for our children!

Visit www.FundOurSchoolsPA.org to learn more about the school funding lawsuit and how underfunded your school district is.

Susan Spicka is a Shippensburg resident and executive drector of Education Voters of PA.

