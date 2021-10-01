Guest Editorial: Schools shouldn’t be political battlegrounds. Let’s make peace through educational choice

It’s not fair to leave these Pennsylvanians with just one government-assigned school to pick from. Parents who disagree with the policies of the local school administration should not be forced to send their children there under threat of truancy. How much money somebody makes or what zip code they live in should not be the deciding factor in whether they enjoy this most basic freedom.

Thankfully, school choice policies have been a growing tradition in Pennsylvania for over a decade, and they keep expanding each year. The state’s tax credit scholarships, for example, are a proven and effective way to help more families afford quality private education. Charter and cyber-charter schools also provide a popular public alternative in many school districts. The problem is arbitrary state policies that have not allowed these programs to expand quickly enough to meet accelerating demand. Each year, tens of thousands of deserving applicants are being turned away.