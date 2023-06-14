More than $3.4 million spent on advertising over a 3-month period. Over $75,000 spent on tickets, parking and concessions for Major League baseball games –including $50 per person for rooftop catering. Tens of thousands of dollars spent sponsoring minor league baseball and hockey teams. Over $100,000 spent on branded clothing and other swag.

These aren’t the expenses of a large, private corporation. Instead, these are a few examples from nearly 3,000 pages of invoices Education Voters of PA received from Right-to-Know requests for cyber charter school advertising costs in the 2021-2022 school year. Invoices that show Pennsylvania’s cyber charters poured more than $16.8 million of taxpayer dollars into advertising costs in a single year.

In 2021-2022, school districts sent nearly $1 billion in tuition payments to cyber charter schools, including $23,044,614 from Cumberland County school districts. Because there is no state reimbursement for these costs, tuition payments are funded primarily by property taxes.

Pennsylvania’s broken charter school law mandates that school districts pay cyber charters based on the cost of educating students in school district buildings, even though cyber charters educate students at home on a computer, which costs far less. This leaves cyber charter schools awash in a sea of unchecked dollars.

School district tuition payments that are intended to be spent educating children are instead spent on billboards, TV commercials, internet ads, public relations firms and lobbyists. The CEOs and shareholders of private companies who manage cyber charter schools fill their bank accounts with property tax dollars they receive from those payments.

For some former cyber charter leaders, the flood of cash and lack of oversight proved too tempting. Nick Trombetta, founder and former CEO of PA Cyber, went to jail for fraud after spending more than $8 million in taxpayer money on a private airplane, vacation homes and other luxuries.

And Pennsylvanians are overpaying for failure. Poor academic performance has been a chronic problem in Pennsylvania’s cyber charter sector. In 2021-2022, Pennsylvania’s cyber charters graduated just 60.9% of their students. The four-year graduation rate for all school districts averaged 88.2% for the same year.

State lawmakers could end the excessive profiteering of cyber charter schools with the stroke of a pen. Simple reforms to Pennsylvania’s 25-year-old charter school law that more closely match the tuition districts pay to cyber charters with the actual cost of an online education would leave cybers with plenty of funding to educate their students and reduce tuition costs for districts. This would mean more money in school district classrooms, less pressure to raise property taxes and fewer dollars for cyber charter schools to waste.

Unfortunately, state lawmakers have not made these commonsense reforms a priority.

And their actions have serious consequences for the communities they represent.

Right now, Cumberland County school boards are doing the complex work of passing balanced budgets for the 2023-2024 school year. High inflation has increased the cost of nearly everything. Labor shortages have left many districts struggling to fill essential positions, including not only teachers, but also paraprofessionals, custodians and bus drivers. And many students need additional help to make up for the academic ground they lost during the pandemic.

Add in millions of dollars in payments to cyber charter schools, and Cumberland County districts often have no choice but to raise property taxes to pay their bills and avoid harmful cuts in services and programs for students.

In the upcoming weeks, state lawmakers will be negotiating the 2023-2024 state budget. It is past time for the legislature to stand up for taxpayers and students. Our school property taxes should be invested in educating children, not wasted on ballpark parties, Turnpike billboards and high-end hoodies.