Guest Editorial: Powerful diplomacy for a strong democracy

It has been so exciting (and encouraging) to see powerful diplomacy and strong, worldwide collaboration in the fight against tyranny and violence. Our lives have been so filled with anger, division and lies that too many of us have become distrustful and despairing. Finding a reason to celebrate unity is a welcome breath of fresh air — especially with the beginning of a strong local effort to defend our democracy and confront lies through letter writing.

Worldwide, United Nations collaboration approved a nonbinding resolution condemning Russia for invading Ukraine and demanding that it withdraw its military forces. The resolution passed overwhelmingly by a vote of 141 to 5 (one of the five was Russia). Even Switzerland, traditionally neutral, has joined the coalition of nations who are opposing this brutal, immoral attack on the Ukrainian people and condemning Putin’s lies about the justification for his violent attack. The world is united for democracy and for calling out ego-driven autocrats and their lies.

On Jan. 6, 1941, President Franklin Roosevelt described the foundations of a healthy and strong democracy and the basic things expected by people of their political and economic systems:

"They are: equality of opportunity, jobs for those who can work; security for those who need it; the ending of special privilege for the few; the preservation of civil liberties for all; the enjoyment of the fruits of scientific progress in a wider and constantly rising standard of living." (Four Freedoms Speech)

Sadly, our democracy in the United States is no longer rated as one of the top democracies of the world because of our decreased investment in these freedoms of opportunity and equality. The gap between the uber rich and the poor is appalling — and widening. Voting rights, women’s rights, civil rights and civil liberties are under attack, and too few people enjoy a rising standard of living. Yet people still look to the United States for hope. Can we fulfill these freedoms and build a stronger democracy? How can we come together nationally and locally to do this work?

Nationally, the bipartisan infrastructure bill, creating jobs and opportunity in clean energy, clean water, internet connection, building roads and bridges and providing security for our struggling families began to move us ahead. And the hard work that has been done over the past year to create more equality of opportunity and economic security, while also attending to civil rights and liberties, has been a step toward a stronger democracy.

The Biden administration’s work to ensure the four freedoms faces a tough climate of “Just Say No” politics. They continue to be bombarded with lies negating a free and fair election, lies about trickle-down economics and tax cuts, and propaganda about fraud, CRT and health mandates in an effort to sow distrust and division and to prevent positive change.

In Pennsylvania, legislators are starving too many of our children of a full and rich public education, closing opportunities for their futures and locking low-income children into a prison of despair and desperation. Our representatives do not represent the majority of their constituents, who mainly want them to put fair and just policy above their party politics. Instead, although 84% of PA voters support legal abortion, PA legislators have pushed forward five anti-abortion measures while ignoring children and families in poverty and their under-resourced schools. Our state ranks a pitiful 47th for equity in school funding.

The challenge ahead is to speak truth to lies and elect legislators who actually represent us. And when this fresh new global spirit of unity against tyranny and lies begins to take hold in the US and PA, and our anger and division are replaced by powerful, informed diplomacy and active citizens, we will have a much-needed celebration of the many possibilities for moving our country, our state and our community forward to a stronger democracy.

President Roosevelt reminded us that: "These [freedoms] are the simple and basic things that must never be lost sight of in the turmoil and unbelievable complexity of our modern world. The inner and abiding strength of our economic and political systems is dependent upon the degree to which they fulfill these expectations" (Jan. 6, 1941).

In an effort to never lose sight of the freedoms and basics of democracy, a group of 32 people in the Carlisle area has come together to form a letter writing club. We are a new initiative of Cumberland Valley Rising (cumberlandvalleyrising.org), a grassroots social justice nonprofit.

Our goals are to confront lies, prevent further truth decay and defend our fragile democracy. Our motto, borrowed from Joan Baez is, “Action is the antidote to despair.” We invite new members from all political parties. Democrats will find meeting dates in the Carlisle Area Democratic Committee’s newsletter; Independents and Republicans fighting for truth and democracy are most welcome. If you are interested in joining the CVR Letter Writing Club, please email us at CumberlandValleyRising@gmail.com.

Jill Sunday Bartoli taught courses for social workers and teachers for 20 years at Elizabethtown College, and is on the strategic planning team for Cumberland Valley Rising, and co-chair of the Letter Writers Club.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0