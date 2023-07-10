Cumberland County continues to be one of the fastest growing counties in our state. The county continues to hold on to its incredible diversity, which in my opinion is a major reason for its popularity.

We have thriving businesses, nice residential developments, good educational facilities, good hospitals, parks and other recreational areas, open space and incredible agricultural production. In just a short drive within Cumberland County, you can enjoy lunch or shopping and the hustle and bustle of urban activities to the quiet and beauty of rural open space, farmland and an endless variety of outdoor recreational activities.

When I moved to Cumberland County over 34 years ago, I eventually bought a home in Silver Spring Township that is only a couple of miles from one of the most beautiful tracts of land in the Cumberland County, Hempt Farms.

I and many others believe Hempt Farms is an icon of Silver Spring Township and of Cumberland County. It won’t be long, however, before this gem of a property is converted from a glorious past to something else. I’m not going to get into details or opinions as to why or how all of this came to fruition. That is not the purpose of my editorial.

Soon, among other things, there will be approximately 2 million square feet of warehousing constructed on this property. Nothing against warehouses; we need them, but most warehouses are located very close to major highways as we see on Interstates 78 and 81. In this case, the warehouses will be located several miles from Interstate 81 and directly across from Cumberland Valley High School.

I’m not certain how the local infrastructure will be able to accommodate an undetermined amount of truck traffic, but time will tell. Fortunately, some of the farm will be preserved thanks to the efforts of the township and the township’s Land Preservation Board, but the preserved land will be overshadowed and only provide a glimpse of what was.

My comments are not aimed toward any specific person or group. Landowners have a right to sell their land if they so choose. The Hempt family has done many good things for the people in this area, and I thank them for keeping their farm over the many years. Nonetheless, it will be sad to see the farm no longer exist as it has in the past. Elected officials, in this case the township supervisors, had to make difficult decisions. Being a past township supervisor, I know what these folks go through and the pressure they endure because of the responsibility and authority their office holds.

The point that I’m trying to make is that growth brings with it many good things, but it also creates challenges at times with developers, conservationists, elected officials and other local interests. To maintain a reasonable balance of growth and conservation requires good planning, including opinions from all parties involved, especially the local citizens.

Adoption of comprehensive plans (which is the blueprint for the long-range policy that establishes the vision and detailed goals and objectives for things such as land use, transportation, housing, conservation and open space) by local governments is paramount to achieving this balance and just as important is local elected officials sticking to those plans and not caving to outside interests. This is important because the citizens of their respective townships and boroughs should have some control of their townships or borough’s destiny.

Cumberland County’s comprehensive plan, in my opinion, does a good job in describing its goals and objectives countywide and includes ways to accommodate growth and preservation. However, townships and boroughs, not the county, have final say regarding such items as local land development. The good news is that many townships in the county have revised their comprehensive plans that include focus on many important matters, including smart growth and preservation.

As we look at the issues today our country is facing on a federal and state level, we must also pay even more attention to local issues. It is imperative that more citizens become involved in their communities and make your voices heard on matters that are important to you. Most of our local elected officials are good people and they will listen to you, but you must make yourself heard. Attend your local government meetings. Get involved.

Vince DiFilippo is a Cumberland County commissioner.