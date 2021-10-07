Guest Editorial: Newspapers aid their communities

There are nearly 300 newspapers in Pennsylvania just like ours. All of them are well read and essential to the fabric of their communities. They cover local government, schools, sports, arts and culture, business, houses of worship, volunteers, and nonprofit organizations.

These local newspapers publish pictures of schoolchildren at spelling bees and centenarians celebrating birthdays. They cover 4-H fairs, publish obituaries, report on stream cleanouts, and not only provide residents with severe weather forecasts but also explain the human and economic toll in the aftermath of storms. Local newspapers report on the politics and public policy that are vital to citizens’ health and welfare.

“Were it left to me to decide whether we should have a government without newspapers or newspapers without a government,’’ Thomas Jefferson wrote in 1787, “I should not hesitate a moment to prefer the latter.”

As we consider the value of newspapers with the beginning of National Newspaper Week on Oct. 3, take time to think about how your newspaper impacts your quality of life. To me, newspapers record the first draft of history. They are essential. They are an archive of events. Everything that is printed is important to someone.

Enjoy your newspaper. If you are not already a subscriber, become one. Read public notices and attend a municipal meeting. Write a letter to your editor. Send a tip to the newsroom. Watch a news video; listen to a podcast. Do business with your newspaper’s advertisers. Ask a journalist to speak to your class or civic group. Your support will make your community stronger and a great place to live.

Joseph Wingert is the publisher of the Bucks County Herald and chairman of the board of directors for the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association.

