Guest Editorial: Need for citizen-led rebirth of democracy and commUNITY service

We need a new approach - a better approach - one that harnesses and more fully achieves the powerful unifying force of the brilliant idea that is our American democracy.

Our polarized state and federal politics and public policy problem-solving processes urgently need repair. Many politicians pursue the destructive politics of "divide and conquer" - pitting us against one another, cynically leveraging the "zero-sum" mindset of “I win, you lose,” and eroding public trust in our government. They also play on unwarranted fears of the “other” and attempt to marginalize people as “broken,” leaving many feeling forgotten, voiceless and disconnected. Some current "leaders" continue to politicize our COVID-19 pandemic response, unforgivably prolonging the agony and killing many fellow Americans.

Thankfully, we, the American people, can do much better than this! We can do so by leading a rebirth of democracy and commUNITY service that helps all of us. Through our words and deeds, we can demonstrate that all of us have value and can contribute to our commUNITY. We can reject the politics of "divide and conquer." We can adopt a positive-sum mindset that acts on the guiding principle, “We can all do better if we work together.” We can demand that future public-health crises be treated as such, not as partisan battlegrounds.

Let’s combine the timeless wisdom of Presidents Lincoln and Kennedy. At Gettysburg, Lincoln re-dedicated us to core principles of our Declaration of Independence, calling for a “new birth of freedom” and a fierce determination to preserve “government of, by and for the people.”

Kennedy revitalized our democracy and our community service ethic by suggesting a vision that is “not a set of promises - it is a set of challenges. It sums up not what I intend to offer the American people, but what I intend to ask of them."

In 2022, in Central Pa., let’s consider our shared values and goals - our common good. JFK provided a strong foundation, “... our most basic common link is that we all inhabit this small planet. We all breathe the same air. We all cherish our children's future. And we are all mortal.” He extended this by repeatedly calling us to fulfill our duties as American citizens and “ask what we can do for our country.”

Let’s consider the following a "rough draft" as we begin to define a vision of our shared values and goals in Central Pa., and the best ways to achieve them for all of us:

Life, liberty and pursuit of happiness

Physical and mental health and fitness: access to high-quality and affordable health care, including seniors; a livable and sustainable environment with clean air and water, as well as abundant renewable energy; plentiful recreational opportunities

Access to quality and affordable housing: employ public-private partnerships and cross-sector collaborations

Health food security: public support of Pa. farmers, including regenerative techniques and technologies that produce healthy foods locally, increase farmer profitability and enhance the fertility of our soil and health of our planet; explore the potential for vertical farming, including community gardens in abandoned warehouses in the greater Carlisle area

Personal security: crime reduction and common-sense gun safety

Skillsets and mindsets: these are needed to pursue and achieve happiness

Resilient people, families and communities

High-quality education, training and workforce development for all

Accessible and affordable child care

Sense of belonging and commUNITY: a strong participatory citizenship ethic; enable every citizen to do their duty by voting; positive-sum, teamwork-focused "we can work together and all do better" mindset; robust and independent faith-based communities; helping hands for all those in need

Economic security built on family-sustaining jobs, wages and wealth

High-quality education and job skills training for all

Fair opportunities for all to benefit from our robust economy

Asset-based community development facilitated by cross-sector collaborative partnerships (business, government, nonprofits, academia, faith-based groups and citizens)

These guiding principles can prove helpful:

The first question for every government decision should be, “How will this affect all our children ... and their children ... and their children?”

Seek positive-sum possibilities instead of zero-sum inevitabilities

Our core American strength is our diversity of thought and experience

What would you add to the above? How will you contribute to its achievement in 2022 and beyond?

Can we convince our elected officials at every level to adopt the thinking described above? Can we partner with them to invest public and private dollars to help facilitate the collaborative commUNITY vision described above?

The quality of our children’s and grandchildren’s lives depends on it.

Rick Coplen is a CommUNITY Service volunteer of the Rotary Club of Carlisle and board member of the Carlisle Area School District and Employment Skills Center.

