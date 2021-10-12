Guest Editorial: Midterm and municipal elections matter

Citizen participation in a fair, transparent and accessible electoral process is vital to preserving and strengthening a democracy. Due to extensive media coverage and an onslaught of campaign advertising, most voters know precisely when state and national elections are taking place every four years, and have at least general information about each of the candidates.

Without intense media attention and exorbitant advertising budgets focused on them, however, it’s easy for many voters to lose sight of the state and local elections that take place at other times. Or to minimize their importance.

Yet these “off year” elections, because they involve issues and perspectives that vary from town to town and state to state, often affect voters in ways that are more direct and immediate. Officials chosen during PA’s Municipal Election process, for example, make decisions involving taxation, public education, community development and environmental issues at the local level, and the functioning of PA’s civil and criminal court systems from the county level to the state supreme court.