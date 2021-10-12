Guest Editorial: Midterm and municipal elections matter

Citizen participation in a fair, transparent and accessible electoral process is vital to preserving and strengthening a democracy. Due to extensive media coverage and an onslaught of campaign advertising, most voters know precisely when state and national elections are taking place every four years, and have at least general information about each of the candidates.
Without intense media attention and exorbitant advertising budgets focused on them, however, it’s easy for many voters to lose sight of the state and local elections that take place at other times. Or to minimize their importance.
Yet these “off year” elections, because they involve issues and perspectives that vary from town to town and state to state, often affect voters in ways that are more direct and immediate. Officials chosen during PA’s Municipal Election process, for example, make decisions involving taxation, public education, community development and environmental issues at the local level, and the functioning of PA’s civil and criminal court systems from the county level to the state supreme court.
During the 2021 Municipal Election on Nov. 2, more than 200 candidates will compete to fill roughly 175 offices in Cumberland County, including school board member, mayor, city council member, constable, tax collector, township supervisor and county sheriff. Statewide positions are for justices on PA’s Supreme, Superior and Commonwealth courts. Terms of office for these officials will range from 10 years for members of the judiciary, to 4 years for county line officers and school board members.
The policies, regulations and codes these elected officials adopt will impact your school district, your borough, township or municipality, your business, your taxes, and the civil and criminal protections offered by the courts to you. Voters this November will also select election judges and inspectors to protect the integrity of the electoral process in your election precinct.
The League of Women Voters of the Carlisle Area urges every eligible citizen to vote in this year’s election. The last day to register before the November election is Monday, Oct. 18. The last day to apply for a mail-in or absentee ballot is Tuesday, Oct. 26. For additional information, contact the Cumberland County Bureau of Elections at 717-240-6385 or go to bureauofelections@ccpa.net.
Your vote counts. Municipal elections matter.
Bonnie Fowler is the president of the League of Women Voters of the Carlisle Area, a nonpartisan organization that does not endorse any political candidate.