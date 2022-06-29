Guest Editorial: Let's not squander federal broadband dollars over misleading information

Recent media reports have mischaracterized the role of local telephone carriers in deploying high-speed broadband, and the role of a 2004 state law that set the minimum broadband speeds the telcos must offer to their customers.

It’s a complex subject, to be sure, but it’s absolutely essential to get the facts straight as federal broadband investment money – now estimated to be over $1 billion – begins to flow into the state, and the Pennsylvania Broadband Deployment Authority decides which projects are worthy of funding.

Pennsylvania’s universal broadband deployment statute (Act 183 of 2004) did set minimum mandatory broadband speeds at 1.544 Mbps in exchange for some regulatory relief for the rural local exchange carriers (RLECs), members of the Pennsylvania Telephone Association (PTA).

Recent news reports, and editorials, stating that the 2004 established speed is restricting deployment and higher speeds are incorrect. The 1.544 speed was long ago eclipsed in broad swaths of the state. Some of the most rural parts of the state, in fact, can access 1 Gbps broadband speeds – speeds that far outpace the current FCC threshold of 25 Mbps – thanks to continued investments and upgrades by the RLECs. This despite the fact that: a. not everyone subscribes to broadband service from landline telcos either because they’re not interested or purchase service from the wide variety of competitors in the market, and b. of those that do, many still take service at what many might consider slower speeds.

Another false assertion is that the telcos have a captive market, suggesting that a lack of competition is likewise holding back deployment and speeds.

As a matter of fact, traditional landline telcos serve less than 10% of voice subscriptions in Pennsylvania and, despite the promise of relief in Act 183 and some recent regulatory changes implemented by the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission, the RLECs still operate under a monopolistic regulatory scheme, which includes serving as the carriers of last resort—a regulatory burden that none of our competitors must endure. In addition, much of the pricing flexibility provided for in the act could never have been realized by the RLECs in a rapidly developing competitive marketplace.

One of the biggest concerns of the rural telcos over the upcoming disbursement of billions in federal broadband dollars is the prospect of squandering the money on unnecessary or unsustainable projects.

Past federal broadband programs have wasted millions on funding the building of broadband networks, where networks already exist, or granting money to those with no expertise in providing and maintaining broadband service, or both.

The amount of money this time around is unprecedented, and the waste could be equally so. Misleading and incomplete news coverage only increases the chances that some of the funding will be frittered away.

Steven J. Samara is president of the Pennsylvania Telephone Association.

