Guest Editorial: Let’s not turn back the clock on affordable health care

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

We believe you and your loved ones should be able to see a doctor when you need to, and be able to afford it. You should be able to manage your own care. Your privacy should be protected.

And when you have coverage, you and your pre-existing condition shouldn’t ever lose that coverage to satisfy an insurance company’s profit projection.

This matters to you. Even if you’re a fully healthy person who “doesn’t need” healthcare coverage, how do you know what the future holds? Will you never have an illness, be injured, or get old?

Even if you’re a genetic marvel, you’re still paying, because people who can’t afford health care are going to skip going to the doctor for a $75 office visit and wait until they need a $7,500 emergency room visit. Or the untreated person is spreading germs next to you in a theater or restaurant.

When people can’t pay for their care, then our hospitals have to lean on taxpayers or just go out of business — especially in poor rural and urban zones. Medical professionals leave and never come back. Communities end up without enough doctors to deliver babies, heal work-related injuries, or offer mental health care.