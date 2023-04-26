There is an overwhelming demand for mental health services. This comes as no surprise. What many people may not be aware of is the dire funding situation that the Cumberland/Perry counties’ adult public mental health system is experiencing. The projected deficit for this fiscal year is $2.5 million. This deficit will be covered by federal funds received for the COVID pandemic. Next year, it is anyone’s guess as to how this lack of adequate funding will impact the system.

One thing is for sure, if sustainable funding is not secured, cuts in services will be necessary.

Annie Strite, MH.IDD Administrator and Mental Health Director, has been letting the commissioners, legislators and the community know that the building is on fire. The annual mental health budget is $11,012,169. Our state allocation is $10,402,637, which hasn’t increased in over a decade. The system has hobbled along, but with the forces of inflation along with the necessary increases in wages in order to attract workers, the system is at a breaking point.

So where does the money go? The two largest expenditures are residential services ($5,890,673) and crisis services ($1,973,000). As background, prior to the 1980s, many people with chronic mental illness would have lived much of their adult life in a state mental institution. Today they live in the community with support and services. Cumberland and Perry counties have less than 20 beds to use at Danville State Hospital. Though much less expensive than institutional care, these supports and services are expensive.

The second largest expenditure is the state-mandated service of Crisis. Crisis is anchored at Penn State Holy Spirit with a satellite location in Carlisle. The two new hospitals on the West Shore utilize mobile crisis dispatched from Holy Spirit. No one pays for the Crisis portion of their visit. Demand for Crisis services has increased with our population growth.

Why is this important to me? My deceased mother – suicide at age 48 – lived with a serious mental illness. She had frequent admissions to the local hospital’s inpatient psych unit and also had state mental hospital admissions. Years ago, I would share freely about my experience with mental illness – family and personal. However, my disclosure was often met with long periods of silence. I felt like they were thinking, “Just how crazy is she?” I have learned and experienced that people judge people differently who have a chronic serious debilitating and disabling mental illness. And often negatively. As a result, I don’t take disclosing lightly.

I decided I would only share when I thought it would be helpful and/or relevant. My reason for sharing here is I think it will be both. Helpful to those who have experienced mental health challenges or to those who have had a loved one who has. Relevant as the funding situation is grave. I feel a responsibility to speak up for those who live with a serious mental illness and need these services but may be unable to voice that themselves. One day I may not be able to voice my needs, and I hope someone will advocate for me. Today, I can be their voice.

I have had minimal use of county-funded services. I have private health insurance and a supportive husband of 22 years, but the ones I have used have helped me on my journey of recovery. Actually, let me believe recovery was possible in spite of living with the illness. Unfortunately, everyone doesn’t have the kind of support I am blessed with, and “the system” needs to help fill that void.

Without a doubt, if cuts are necessary this will have a ripple effect on other areas. Some areas that could be adversely impacted include homelessness rates, use of crisis and emergency services, criminal justice system involvement, and demand for children and youth services to name a few.

What can you do? 1. Get the facts—visit the website the county has set up to provide information at cumberlandcountypa.gov. 2. Be the squeaky wheel—contact your state legislators and let them know that county-based funds for mental health need an increase in the state budget beyond the $20 million that Gov. Shapiro has proposed. 3. Spread the word – ask others to contact their legislators. And 4. Hang around for the long haul; stay engaged with this issue.