Guest Editorial: House acts to renew Pennsylvania economy

The bill is now pending consideration in the Senate. We are working on a variety of other ideas to help our state and our citizens recover from this unprecedented challenge. My office fields many, many calls from citizens who are frightened and frustrated because they couldn’t get through to the unemployment office to file a claim after being laid off of work. All the while, with over 1 million workers filing for unemployment, the Unemployment Compensation Department is finally hiring to attempt to meet the demand.

Business owners who have already lost their businesses due to the governor’s closure orders, or are fearful they will lose their business, are trying to secure small business loans with varied success. We must not lose sight of what drives Pennsylvania’s economy, even in a state of emergency, because those tax dollars from these businesses are supporting life-sustaining services. Getting these small businesses up and running as soon as possible, in a safe way that adheres to the CDC guidelines, is on the forefront of many bipartisan initiatives.

United communities are strong communities. Let these traditional celebrations of hope and renewal anchor our dedication to each other – we are all in this together.

Rep. Barb Gleim is a Republican who represents the 199th Legislative District in Cumberland County.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1