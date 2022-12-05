Guest Editorial: Holiday sobriety made easy

The holiday season can be one of the most festive and joyous times of the year. During December, numerous celebrations, family gatherings or work functions can occur.

The stress of the holidays, whether it is the celebrations, traveling or finances, can be a lot to manage for most. Yet, this time of year can be particularly challenging for people struggling with addiction or someone new to recovery.

Overall, it can be difficult for anyone wanting to stay sober through December and into the New Year. Fortunately, there are practical ways and useful tools that anyone can use to stay sober in December and celebrate a sober holiday.

Initially, if you or someone you know is struggling with a substance use disorder, it is critical to get help. The holiday season is an ideal time to attend drug rehab or a detox center and focus on treatment and recovery.

“Staying sober during the holidays is not easy, and it can seem like an uphill battle. The best way to handle this is a holiday survival guide, which each sober should create and use to help through the festive season,” said Marcel Gemme of Addicted.org.

There are three practical ways to help anyone stay sober during the holidays. It should have a well-thought-out plan and exit strategy, a high level of self-care, and a support system in place.

A sobriety plan should include some of the following:

• Knowing how to spot and cope with relapse triggers and what to do if you feel uncomfortable.

• Bringing non-alcoholic drinks or holiday mocktails to family celebrations or work functions.

• Knowing how to turn down a drink and what to say if a family member or colleague is insisting you drink.

• Having an exit plan and a way home if things become too much to manage.

The second part of holiday sobriety involves self-care. A useful tool to help is the acronym H.A.L.T. (Hungry, Angry, Lonely, Tired) to increase self-awareness and maintain healthy mental and physical well-being.

Stay well-fed with good food and avoid being hungry. While holiday sweets are tempting, too much sugar is not ideal for stress management.

Acknowledge negative emotions, such as anger and frustration, and find a healthy way to cope with and manage these emotions.

Stay connected to other people and avoid being alone. Loneliness adds to stress, anxiety, and depression, and increases the chances of relapse.

Finally, stay well-rested and get good sleep each night to better prepare for the next day.

The last part involves having a support system, which could be a 12-step meeting or peer support group, a family member or friends, or a sober acquaintance. Bring a sober friend to a party and have someone to turn to if the situation becomes too much.

The holiday season is about giving and giving thanks. Express gratitude and create new sober memories and traditions this December.