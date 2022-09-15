Guest Editorial: HIV-positive older adults can still thrive and live long

It is a myth that you cannot contract the human immunodeficiency virus, or HIV, if you are older. HIV doesn’t care how old you are if you are sexually active.

National HIV/AIDS and Aging Awareness Day is Sept. 18, and Pennsylvania’s Take Control HIV community is celebrating by bringing attention to the growing number of people living long and full lives with HIV. We are also highlighting the age-related challenges older people face while living with HIV.

From 2015 to 2019, HIV diagnoses decreased 9% overall in the U.S. and dependent areas, but the trend for the group aged 55+ remained unchanged, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Stopping the spread of HIV requires increased education and resources.

To live healthy, fulfilling lives and decrease risk of HIV, older adults should first talk to a health care provider about sex, their number of partners, HIV and Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis medication or PrEP. Second, it’s important older adults protect themselves and their partners by wearing protection. Third, sexually active adults need to stay informed about HIV risks as the aging have the same risks as those younger than them of getting the virus. And last but not least, getting tested for HIV is the only way to know one’s status because anyone can be positive, even without symptoms.

In 2019, the CDC reported that 95 out of 100 people with HIV aged 55 and older knew their HIV status before testing. We need to continue that trend and encourage all older adults to get tested to prevent late-stage diagnosis.

For those older adults living with HIV, aging already presents an increased risk of cardiovascular disease, bone loss and certain cancers. As such, HIV-positive older adults must be mindful of how their HIV medical treatment and any age-related medicines interact. Other HIV-related challenges the aging may face—include those that may be widowed or divorced and dating again, who may not be as informed about HIV or those who do not feel the need to practice safe sex because they are not concerned about pregnancy. In addition, some older adults may feel reluctant to discuss their sexual habits with a health care provider or a health care provider may not recommend HIV testing or ask about sexual activity if they assume the patient is no longer sexually active.

Older adults with HIV can thrive and live a healthy, fulfilling life by getting and remaining in HIV care. Having open conversations with their medical team and keeping up to date with treatment plans will improve their health and prevent the spread of HIV. In addition, it helps HIV-positive older adults (as it does everyone) to maintain a healthy diet and exercise regularly.

On this National HIV/AIDS and Aging Awareness Day, we encourage all older adults to know their HIV status to reduce the spread and get proper treatment, if needed. Free, confidential or anonymous HIV tests are available at dozens of locations throughout the state and can be found at takecontrol.hiv.com. Aging is a beautiful part of life. Knowing one’s HIV status and getting and staying in care can improve the health of the older adult who is still enjoying sexual life.

Pennsylvania’s Take Control HIV Community (www.takecontrolHIV.com) consists of five partnering organizations: AIDSNET (Mideast), Family Health Council of Central PA (Southcentral), North Central District Aids Coalition (Northcentral), PA Thrive Partnership (formerly NW Alliance, Northwest) and United Way of Wyoming Valley (Northeast).