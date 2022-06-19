Guest Editorial: From chubs to trout: Farming for clean water in the Keystone State

Growing up on a 200-acre registered Angus cattle farm in Huntingdon County, I was fortunate to fish in Emma’s Creek, a small tributary that runs through our farm and out into the Juniata River. When I went fishing with my grandparents, our catch wasn’t very impressive. Mostly, we caught creek chubs – a fish that is an indicator of poor water quality. A generation later, when I’m fishing in Emma’s Creek with my 3-year-old daughter, Quinn, (and soon our twin boys, Connor and Sully), we’re pulling a variety of trout (rainbow and brook), as well as sunnies. How did this happen?

Over the course of three decades, our farm implemented more than 30 conservation practices that are routinely maintained and monitored. These practices not only improved fish diversity, but they also build the value of our small operation by increasing efficiencies on our farm, improving the health of our cattle, and reducing flooding during heavy rain events.

But these practices aren’t cheap. Projects such as building a heavy use area for cattle, installing a fence along a stream, and planting streamside buffers can come with six-figure price tags. With most farmers throughout the Keystone State operating on razor thin margins, getting these conservation practices on the ground by themselves is often prohibitively expensive. Indeed, the future of agriculture in Pennsylvania is in doubt given the immense financial pressures of running a farm, particularly on the next generation of farmers.

This challenge is why Pennsylvania so badly needs to pass the Clean Streams Fund (CSF). Included in this legislation is $125 million to provide funding assistance directly to farmers or landowners to implement conservation practices on their land. And these practices don’t only help the farmer. Passing CSF would provide a desperately needed shot in the arm to local economies harmed by the COVID-19 pandemic, pouring millions of dollars into local contractors and businesses such as construction companies, nurseries and environmental engineering firms.

But perhaps the most critical impact of CSF is how it will help protect and restore one of Pennsylvania’s most vital resources – our local rivers and streams. A constant from one generation to the next, farmers are continually placed in a position to sell their product at cost, feeding the nation, while also facing directives to improve local water quality. Farmers want to do this work, but they can’t do it on their own. With the passage and funding of CSF, farmers can lead the way in reducing pollution entering the Keystone State’s waterways.

In the years to come, I hope to assume responsibility of our family farm. I don’t take this responsibility lightly. While I want to continue the legacy of stewarding our land with an eye towards sustainability, I know I’m not the only farmer in my generation that worries about the financial pressures. It’s critical that our elected officials in Harrisburg act and invest in agriculture and the families that feed our Commonwealth, and especially the next generation of Pennsylvanian farmers.

If they do by passing the Clean Streams Fund, we stand to reap quite the harvest. We will stimulate one of Pennsylvania’s key industries, provide an economic boost throughout the Commonwealth, and clean our rivers and streams. And if we play our cards right, farmers throughout the Keystone State can take their kids and grandkids fishing in local waterways and wonder in delight at what is pulling on the other end of the line.

John Dawes is a fourth-generation farmer for Huntingdon Farm and Founder of The Commons. He writes from Franklin County.

