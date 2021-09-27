Guest Editorial: Ensure workers are not forgotten

I pulled into the Downtown Marriott at 7:05 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11. Already late for the meeting, I had to stop for a minute and look at One World Trade Center, the Freedom Tower, the skyscraper that replaced the Twin Towers in New York’s skyline. I strained my neck to see any of the 9/11 memorials now at ground zero. No luck. I’d see them later.
This was the day after the 20th anniversary of the attack on New York City. There was pomp and pageantry, pain and reflection, dignitaries and families of the nearly 3,000 who died that day.
But this day, I was seated at a round table and encouraged to get some coffee and a danish. None of us knew each other. We had a few minutes for introductions.
Barbara was proprietor of Lucky Farms. Her nickname was Lucky. They grew prime red tomatoes and sold them to retailers in the greater New York City area. She had nine siblings. Her parents had adopted 10 other children. Because one of them was also named Barbara, dad decided to call his daughter Lucky.
Richard was a commander of a local veterans organization. He took the train into the city. He knew that surely some of those being honored that morning were veterans.
Julia was a Gold Star mother. She lost her son in the war in Iraq. Now she’s a puppeteer. She visits veterans homes and hospitals. With her make-believe friends, she brings some joy into the lives of those who served their country.
Kelly may be the luckiest among those of us at the table. She worked in the World Trade Center. On Monday evening, Sept. 10, her company hosted a reception. She stayed around afterward to help clean up. As those remaining few were leaving, their boss told them not to rush into work the next day. She didn’t. She lived. The boss was early the next morning. He didn’t survive the collapse.
The remaining gentleman grew up in Brooklyn, but left years ago. He served in the Navy and then moved to New Jersey and is now a paramedic.
On 9/11, due to coronavirus restrictions, the audience was limited to VIPs and relatives of those slain. The controversial stricture meant that hero first responders and the families of hundreds who later died of 9/11 – related illnesses were barred from attending.
That’s why the six of us and nearly 100 others gathered at the same site to pay our respects and pledge to never forget. The Tunnel to Towers Foundation honored civilians and first responders who have succumbed to 9/11-related illnesses.
“These heroes worked tirelessly to help lift up America in the wake of this unspeakable attack,” said Tunnel to Towers Chairman and CEO Frank Siller. “They searched through the pile and the rubble to try to bring closure to families who lost loved ones like I did.”
Siller said America’s recovery started on Sept. 12, 2001.
“On Sept. 12, 2021, we honor them by reading their names to ensure we never forget,” he said.
Tunnel to Towers Foundation is dedicated to honoring the sacrifice of FDNY Firefighter Stephen Siller, who laid down his life to save others on Sept. 11, 2001. For 20 years, the foundation has supported the nation’s first responders, veterans and their families by providing these heroes and the families they left behind with mortgage-free homes.
The ceremony had much the same pomp and dignity of the previous day’s commemoration.
This day I was reader number 45. When I completed my 20 names, I told those in attendance that, “I didn’t know anyone who died on 9/11.
“I didn’t know anyone who died in the clean up of the site in the days, the months, the 20 years that followed.
“I traveled from central Pennsylvania to keep a pledge I made 20 years ago.
“I will never forget.”
Kirk Wilson is a resident of Carlisle and chairman of the local joint veterans’ council.