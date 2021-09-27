Guest Editorial: Ensure workers are not forgotten

I pulled into the Downtown Marriott at 7:05 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11. Already late for the meeting, I had to stop for a minute and look at One World Trade Center, the Freedom Tower, the skyscraper that replaced the Twin Towers in New York’s skyline. I strained my neck to see any of the 9/11 memorials now at ground zero. No luck. I’d see them later.

This was the day after the 20th anniversary of the attack on New York City. There was pomp and pageantry, pain and reflection, dignitaries and families of the nearly 3,000 who died that day.

But this day, I was seated at a round table and encouraged to get some coffee and a danish. None of us knew each other. We had a few minutes for introductions.

Barbara was proprietor of Lucky Farms. Her nickname was Lucky. They grew prime red tomatoes and sold them to retailers in the greater New York City area. She had nine siblings. Her parents had adopted 10 other children. Because one of them was also named Barbara, dad decided to call his daughter Lucky.

Richard was a commander of a local veterans organization. He took the train into the city. He knew that surely some of those being honored that morning were veterans.