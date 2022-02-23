Guest Editorial: Crocodile tears for a map mess that could have been avoided

I had to chuckle when reading state House Republican Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff’s statement that his opposition to the legislative redistricting plan approved by the Legislative Reapportionment Commission (LRC) was all about “giving the people the chance to pick their politicians, rather than the other way around.”

Talk about up is down, and down is up.

The truth is, Rep. Benninghoff’s critique — and alternative reality — is a bowlful of crocodile tears.

Benninghoff and the other state Republican lawmakers who have been scurrying about to complain about the LRC’s redistricting plan have no one but themselves to blame.

Since 2016, the majority party leadership in both the state House and Senate turned a deaf ear to repeated calls for action on a depoliticized redistricting process — and an end to partisan political gerrymandering — via the creation of a truly independent, non-partisan citizens redistricting commission for both legislative and congressional reapportionment.

They ignored the voices of over 100,000 civic-minded citizens, of both parties and no party, who signed petitions calling for this reform, and resolutions adopted by nearly 400 Republican- and Democratic-led local governments, including Cumberland County and 23 other county boards of commissioners — resolutions representing 70 percent of the state’s entire population.

The predictable hot mess we now have — with Benningoff and others spending taxpayer dollars running to the courts to make all the decisions, with final maps delayed, with the state’s May 17 primary election in jeopardy, candidate nomination petition signature gathering postponed, and more chaos for our dedicated and professional county election bureau employees and election workers — could have all been avoided if only the General Assembly had done the right thing and acted accordingly when it had the chance to listen to the overwhelming voice of Pennsylvania’s people.

Now, along with other partisan schemes, some of these same Republican leaders are advocating a thinly disguised, blatantly partisan, “fake” citizens redistricting commission going forward.

That the map produced by the LRC is far from perfect, and continues to unfairly divide my home county of Cumberland (the fastest growing county in the state) is indisputable. Crossing the Susquehanna River to combine one of our county’s state House districts with a portion of the City of Harrisburg is clearly not representative of a plan that respects our county’s or the City of Harrisburg’s community of interest, or the constitutional stipulation that no county or municipality be divided “unless absolutely necessary.”

On the other hand, when one considers that the process that Republican majority leaders blocked from being reformed continues to be dominated by partisan interests, even with LRC Chairman Mark Nordenberg’s notable impartiality and concerted efforts at due diligence and fairness, this is what we get.

Still, as demonstrated late last fall, following the release of updated 2020 census numbers, with the “People’s Maps” produced by the non-partisan citizens organization known as Fair Districts PA, Cumberland County’s days of being gerrymandered to suit the partisan whims of politicians from outside of our county could have been averted.

The Fair Districts PA’s “People’s Maps” would have given us our own state senator with a compact and contiguous district including all of Cumberland County, and four compact and contiguous state House districts within the borders of our county, instead of only three.

In the meantime, as for Rep. Benninghoff and the others shedding their crocodile tears for the redistricting debacle they had the power to prevent, it’s important for all of us to remember who was missing in action when given the chance to do the right thing for the common good, for our state, for our county — over party.

It really isn’t funny.

Jim Hertzler is an East Pennsboro Township resident and former Cumberland County commissioner.

