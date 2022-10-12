Guest Editorial: County must focus on results with proceeds and ARP funds

The citizens appearing before commissioners recently to demand a role in the process for spending nursing home sale proceeds are no doubt well-intended with genuine concern for Claremont residents. But good intentions aside, commissioners have an obligation to proceed responsibly and ask questions about whether forming a “benevolence fund” is the most effective option, or perhaps a ”solution in search of a problem.”

We should not shortcut the process of determining the best public use of these public funds—a key responsibility as stewards of county government resources.

First, commissioners need to know: “Where would the suggested fund spend its money, and for whom, by whom?” None of the advocates over the course of months has yet provided real answers.

York County formed such a fund over four years ago yet appears to have done little of consequence with the half million dollars it set aside from its proceeds. Is that our future as well?

Commissioners need to resist the rush to an ill-advised resolution without answers just to put the issue behind us or make fund advocates happy. That intensive push seems to hinge on the same flawed belief we have heard for months: “The county has money to burn, so why not?”

In coming weeks, financial projections will be unveiled that will demonstrate how wrong this statement is. Over the past two-plus years, the financial condition of the county has eroded alarmingly – some by circumstance such as COVID (despite massive bailout infusions), others by design or negligence.

A better approach regarding Claremont funds can be simple as it is logical:

My first goal with our proceeds has from the start been to ensure we make the taxpayer whole: reimbursing the General Fund (our operating accounts and its reserves) for the tremendous expenses borne by our county government in maintaining Claremont even as its financial standing slipped deep into the red. So far, we appear to be moving that direction. We’ll see.

But as we work toward understanding what funds may be left afterwards, we need to practice responsible spending and avoid assuming some future “payday” will cover new spending. This general Golden Rule is timeless and applies here: “don’t spend gold you don’t have.”

If we eventually pursue any type of “safety net fund,” we must first determine what specific “need” now exists that is unmet. “We will find a need,” as voiced by our recent visitors, is almost never a good allocation practice. More specifically, the commissioners’ overarching question should be: a fund for what purposes, for how long, controlled by what group?

Benevolence fund advocates stated plainly at our meeting they do not know the answer. So, approval of any fund right now amounts to financial speculation with public dollars that potentially diverts money from real and well-known needs.

To identify any legitimate need requires that we take the time needed to gain reliable answers. I believe this starts with our own county social services agencies, as well as their non-governmental partners and other community nonprofits. Citizen involvement may certainly be part of this effort but cannot effectively be the starting point.

We should commit to seeking input and assistance from those who bring passion and knowledge to the process. We should not be corralled into a kneejerk response to those with passion, but no knowledge.

But adopting such a logical process isn’t assured, especially in government. The now-wounded and badly-delayed Federal Rescue Act allocation planning for Cumberland County has suffered, in part, because it ignored the need for a robust needs assessment, instead relying on a “public input” process that seems custom-tailored to allow well-organized, well-heeled, and well-connected organizations to dominate the process.

Did this hinder identifying less-visible needs woven throughout our communities? The downstream problems in that process started there. Others followed once commissioners crashed the selection process, bypassing the professionals. (Never put a barrel of money within reach of politicians in the year before an election.)

As my old business school mentors would often repeat: “a good process has the best chance of delivering a good result – but a bad process will almost always render a bad result.”

The commissioners can still get the Claremont funds process – as well as the Rescue Act process – right, but only by rejecting the approach of adopting shortcuts or circumventing integrity safeguards or overtly pandering to highly vocal groups just to score political points, as conventional political decision-making too often does. Commissioners need to hit “reset” and commit to good process to achieve good results.