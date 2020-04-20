Guest Editorial: Cooperation will defeat COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

History and science have long noted that those who learned to collaborate and improvise have most effectively prevailed. To defeat the scourge and cruelty of COVID-19, we must now – more than ever – come together to reject the temptations of frustration, fear and partisanship, and embrace the spirit of this truth.

In our own corner of the Commonwealth, the outbreak has changed nearly every aspect of our lives – drastically impacting the way (and if) we work, socialize and care for ourselves and loved ones.

That’s why, I’ve been leading weekly COVID-19 Tele-Town Halls to keep our friends and neighbors informed on the latest information and guidance to keep them safe and healthy. In less than a month, more than 28,000 of you have joined me to hear from a wide spectrum of our region’s and nation’s leading subject matter experts, who helped with topics like keeping our seniors and food safe, to proactively addressing mental health, to receiving federal and state economic relief.

I’ve been tremendously grateful to receive open hearts and helping hands from all across the political spectrum – to include Secretary Jerry Oleksiak, and Director of Unemployment Compensation Benefits Susan Dickinson, who joined us this week to help us learn how to overcome obstacles in the ever-changing world of economic assistance.