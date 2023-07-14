William Shughart’s opinion piece is an earnest attempt to bring an important issue to the public’s attention. However, it is important that Americans understand that his solution set is as misinformed as it is old-and-tired, using 19th century technology and approaches that are more costly, both in human health and economic terms, than other alternatives.

So, let’s set the record straight. First, yes! He is 100% correct that there is a potential electricity supply issue if we maintain the status quo regulatory approach (and I genuinely applaud him for raising this issue). Power networks are straining from underinvestment in transmission and distribution lines. For decades, electricity demand across the U.S. was flat, limiting the amount of new transmission that needed to be built. We both agree we need more transmission to electrify buildings and transportation, and we need it fast.

But that’s where Shughart goes off course.

First, he conflates the energy generation problem with the transmission problem. You may incorrectly assess from his piece that we don’t have sufficient generation that is ready to be connected. However, as of December 2022, more than 2,000 gigawatts of electricity generation and storage projects (mostly renewable) are awaiting connection with the electric grid. That is more than currently exists on the entire U.S. grid!

Second, he states, that Americans will be “less healthy without uninterrupted connection to the electrical grid” while simultaneously proposing we prevent coal plants from shutting down. That’s pretty galling. An MIT study estimated over 50,000 premature deaths per year just from coal-powered electricity generation across the U.S. A Harvard Medical School study estimated over $74 billion per year in health-related costs due to coal combustion in the U.S. That does not remotely sound healthy or economical.

Third, Shughart completely buries the story line when he says “coal, gas and nuclear power plants are being retired faster than they’re being replaced.” Why? Because renewables are so much cheaper! There is no mystery here. This trend has been rock-solid for two decades. Coal-generation, on average, is double the cost of solar and onshore wind energy.

Also, let’s get real regarding why coal plants, in particular, may find the EPA’s potential rule to be unsettling. We’ve known (including fossil fuel companies) for nearly three decades that continuing to emit carbon into the atmosphere is not good. It is with no irony that I write this the same week we experienced the three hottest days ever recorded.

So, let’s not kid ourselves, there are real costs to warming the planet that are not priced in burning fossil fuels into the atmosphere. Coal plants are, by far, the most carbon-intensive source of generation on the grid today. I ask myself “where is all the carbon-capturing technology that fossil fuel companies should have been investing in for decades?” I suspect they thought it was cheaper to lobby against restrictions than to invest in technologies. Well, the clock is running out, and it’s time to put up or close shop.

Lastly, the word “storage” doesn’t even make it into Shughart’s discussion. That’s also breathtaking. A Wood MacKenzie study estimates that the U.S. will be adding over 75 Gigawatts of new energy storage by 2027. That’s the equivalent of 75 large nuclear power plants. That sounds like a lot of dispatchable power to me. Many of these large energy storage facilities can be co-located where retired coal plants existed, taking advantage of the transmission connection.

There are also options other than building new transmission lines that leverage new technology. For instance, Pittsburgh, and several of her Appalachian municipalities, are breaking free from our centralized electricity grid and choosing to build local microgrids, capable of remaining self-sufficient and more resilient to wider grid outages. When coupled with other smart technologies, such as virtual power plants and distributed energy resources (DERs), we can adroitly address many of the intermittency characteristics of renewable energy generators.

Finally, in 2018, FERC issued Order No. 841 requiring Regional Transmission Offices (RTOs) to treat storage as “dispatchable” and on equal footing with other generation sources. Despite court challenges from fossil-fuel generator incumbents, the policy is now (finally) underway.

I agree with my colleague, this is a call to action. However, our electricity challenge is one that we know how to solve with cheaper, cleaner technology. We need regulators and commissioners to start doing their job and approving interconnections, not doubling-down on expensive, dirty generators, to make this transition happen.