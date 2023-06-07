Now that the dust has settled from the May 16 primary election, I’d like to provide my comments and concerns, specifically regarding the Cumberland County race for commissioner. We had nine candidates on the Republican ticket vying for two seats.

The results were quite interesting but not unexpected.

The county Republican Party failed in their efforts to get both endorsed candidates elected. No surprise to be honest. Once again, Gary Eichelberger outsmarts the county Republican committee leadership. One of the endorsed candidates, Kelly Neiderer, did earn one of the two spots, and my congratulations to her. She will make a fine commissioner, in my opinion, and is very well qualified. The other spot was taken by Gary Eichelberger by a razor thin margin. However, a win is a win. Gary Eichelberger, once again in my opinion, won one of the spots due to his spending a large amount of personal money and not running an honest campaign.

As for me, I lost. It’s that simple, and yes, I was extremely disappointed because I kept myself above the nonsense and the distortion of information about other candidates. I campaigned on my accomplishments and did not mention other candidates.

That leads me to the next observation. The overwhelming majority of registered voters didn’t vote.

Was it because of the nastiness of the campaign, or was it because people pay little attention to local government? I knocked on many doors, mainly super voters. These are people who vote all the time. Yet, many of these super voters did not have a grasp of the issues or the candidates or their history.

So, we have candidates who won the primary election but were voted in by a small fraction of the electorate. Is there something wrong with this picture? Certainly, it is no secret that these “off-year” elections have a lower turnout than your presidential or gubernatorial elections. This past primary election was no exception.

Today in Cumberland County we have 86,722 registered Republicans, 60,061 registered Democrats and 28,618 registered as neither Republican nor Democrat. Only 25,827 Republicans and only 17,466 Democrats voted on May 16. The Republican candidates that won the top two spots received 10,548 and 9,536 votes, respectively. That is an alarmingly small amount of the Republican electorate (12.2% and 11.0% respectively) that just elected candidates that will run in the general election this November.

Another concern I have is that both major parties really aren’t increasing their numbers, especially the Republican Party. However, the number of registered voters who are not aligned with either major party continues to grow. Maybe it’s time that Pennsylvania does away with closed primaries and makes them open to all registered voters.

I used to support the closed primary process, but I no longer feel that way. The county Republican Party, in my opinion, needs new direction. We have the same people dominating the party leadership. Most are wealthy elitists who through their big egos and selfishness are slowly turning people away from the party, me included.

The new board of commissioners will likely be comprised of Kelly Neiderer, Gary Eichelberger and Jean Foschi. Will we have a board that can work together? I have said countless times that the three-person Board of Commissioners must work together as a team. Working as a team doesn’t mean you have to agree on all the issues. What it means is that you swallow your ego and work to find reasonable solutions using commonsense.

During my first term in office, I was the board chairman, and my colleagues were Gary Eichelberger and Jim Hertzler. The three of us worked well together, and I think both Gary Eichelberger and Jim Hertzler would agree with me on that observation. In my second term, the board was comprised of myself, Gary Eichelberger and Jean Foschi. I nominated Gary Eichelberger to be board chairman during my second term (one of my poorest decisions) but soon after, the relationships on the board of commissioners changed. What will happen in the next term? Time will tell but I hope for the sake of the Cumberland County that a new chairman will be nominated.