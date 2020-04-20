Guest Editorial: Breaching the digital divide

The COVID-19 crisis threatens to make the situation even worse, as it will deliver a body blow to the economy, and with that, to family budgets and state and local government finances.

What should be done?

First, we need to make sure that our schools, especially those with the greatest needs, get the resources and guidance to fight through this crisis and continue educating all their students. Gov. Wolf and the state Legislature took swift action to keep dollars flowing, provide districts with needed flexibility, and ensure teachers and support staff would continue to work as districts wrestle with the challenges of distance learning.

Federally, the COVID-19 relief bill just enacted by Congress will help somewhat by directing funds to schools and to state and local governments. But we must be clear that expected funds from this relief bill will not be enough. More federal aid will be needed.

At the same time, the governor and legislators must protect schools from state funding cuts. The economic and fiscal impacts of this crisis are already surging through our communities. School districts will take a financial hit in local revenues and increased demands while they strive to keep their students on track. That blow cannot be compounded by cutbacks in state funding.

Finally, when we weather this pandemic and its immediate economic aftermath, Pennsylvania’s leaders must come together to solve our long-term school funding problems, once and for all. Let’s make a commitment that when the next crisis hits, our students will be better protected from its effects on their education, no matter where they live.

Donna Cooper, a former Pennsylvania Secretary of Planning and Policy, is the executive director of Public Citizens for Children and Youth (PCCY). She writes on behalf of PA Schools Work Coalition.