Guest Editorial: ARPA grants will help community

Cumberland County received approximately $49 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) of 2021. The federal funds were provided primarily to help communities recover from the recent COVID-19 pandemic and the hardships it caused.

Cumberland County very wisely, in my opinion, decided to retain about $25 million of those funds to cover county projects and recovery costs from COVID-19. Many counties in Pennsylvania have made similar decisions. The remaining $24 million the county received from ARPA funding is targeted to be granted to organizations within Cumberland County.

As of today, the county has granted about $21 million of the remaining $24 million. During the grant application period, the county received and reviewed over 320 applications, requesting approximately $175 million.

The grants awarded so far have been awarded to applicants with requests pertaining to improving mental and physical health of our residents; revitalizing communities within the county by repairing local water and infrastructure; restoring and delivering government services by providing grant opportunities to police, fire and EMS to assist with radio purchases for the county’s new radio system. These were the highest priority items as identified from the survey that the county initiated prior to making grant recommendations.

The vetting process has been incredibly thorough, and many thanks to our county staff members along with Rockland Consulting for the tireless work they provided in determining recommendations for grant awards.

This was not an easy process, and we knew long ago there would be some applicants that would be disappointed. The vetting process, which was agreed upon by all three county commissioners, emphasized that this was an entirely independent review and there was no county commissioner involvement during the review and recommendation process. Following these guidelines made the vetting process transparent, fair and unbiased.

Regarding the remaining funds from the sale of Claremont nursing home, Cumberland County recently announced that it is seeking community-minded residents who are interested in serving on a committee that will also include county personnel. The purpose of this committee is to explore the possible creation of an endowment fund from a portion of the remaining nursing home proceeds. As stated in a recent county press release, the committee will meet with residents at public meetings to seek additional ideas and general feedback. It is important that our citizens and business owners can voice their opinions.

Keep in mind that the county will not be jeopardizing its financial stability, nor will it be putting any additional burden on our taxpayers. The county Board of Commissioners will have the final say on whatever recommendations are brought forward. Further announcements will be made soon.