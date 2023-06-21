Pennsylvania residents are currently facing a dental crisis that has limited access to crucial oral health-care services. This crisis can be attributed primarily to a shortage of dental hygienists and expanded function dental assistants, resulting in an overwhelming supply-demand gap. The public health implications are frightening.

However, the silver lining is that the solution will present tremendous new opportunities for rewarding careers in the dental field for students who are looking for alternatives to four-year college degrees and burdensome student debt loads. Central Penn College is at the forefront of providing educational pathways to combat this crisis.

The shortage of dental hygienists and expanded function dental assistants in Pennsylvania has contributed significantly to the limited access to dental care. According to a March 2023 report by the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, Pennsylvania had 163 Dental Health Professional Shortage Areas. The report found that nearly 2 million Pennsylvanians are without access to dental care. The access to care issue has now extended beyond patients who are economically disadvantaged to private practices.

A recent segment on ABC27 News was titled, "Think Taylor Swift tickets are tough? Just try booking a dental hygiene appointment." Not only is care harder to come by, but patient costs are also increasing as providers are raising fees and considering dropping participation with dental insurance plans.

According to the PA Coalition for Oral Health's 2202 Access to Oral Health Workforce Report (Part II), “Pennsylvania has lost a significant portion of its dental care workforce since 2015.” The study demonstrated an average wait for a new patient dental appointment at “secret shopper” sites was 55 days, and the average wait to treat a cavity was 99 days. Wait times at Federally Qualified Health Centers were nearly twice as long.

Interestingly, a research brief conducted by the American Dental Association, "Projected Supply of Dentists in the United States, 2020 – 2040," reveals an increasing supply of dentists due to the opening of new dental schools and an uptick in graduates. However, without enough dental hygienists and expanded function dental assistants, these dentists are limited in their ability to provide comprehensive care to patients.

The shortage of dental auxiliaries has led to a shift in the focus of care from prevention to remediation, restoration and reconstruction. Periodontal practices, lacking team members to concentrate on prevention, have turned their attention to surgery and tooth replacement. This shift is concerning as oral health is directly linked to systemic health. Research has established connections between poor oral health and conditions such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes and adverse pregnancy outcomes. Therefore, the dental crisis has broader implications for the overall health of our population.

Without a change in course, we are barreling down a road leading to an increase in systemic health issues, higher medical costs and a population that is more vulnerable to disease and infection.

All is not lost. The dental crisis in Pennsylvania presents an exceptional opportunity for students considering careers in dentistry as new educational programs emerge. With associate degrees or certificates, these individuals will enjoy stable employment, wages that can exceed $80,000 per year. Dental hygienists and expanded function dental assistants are in high demand, with an anticipated growth rate of 20% and 11%, respectively, over the next decade, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. This estimate is likely low as it fails to fully consider increased utilization of auxiliaries, expanding scopes of practice, and new opportunities for hygienists to work independently in some settings as Public Health Dental Hygiene Practitioners.

Central Penn College recognizes the urgency of addressing the dental crisis and has taken a proactive step by introducing its Dental Assisting Program and Dental Treatment Coordination program. These programs equip students with the necessary knowledge, skills and practical experience to enter the dental field and make a meaningful difference in the lives of Pennsylvanians. Dental certificate programs offer college credits that can be used towards advanced degrees, providing students with the flexibility to continue their education in dental hygiene and expanded function dental assisting. Moreover, Central Penn College's programs offer students the unique opportunity to earn living wages working in dental offices while pursuing their education and living affordably on campus. The college can accommodate students from across the state, including those from underserved communities.

Dr. Michael C. Verber is the CEO and chairman of Verber Dental Group and on the board of directors for Central Penn College.