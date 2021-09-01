Guest Editorial: A response to 'Fallacy of CRT'

Separately, I did say that Black Lives Matter (BLM) was at its core a Marxist influenced organization. Why did I say this? I said this because Patrisse Cullors, in a 2015 video, admitted that she and at least one other BLM activist leader were trained organizers and Marxists. Of course, BLM is different from the original Marxism in that it is more racially focused (whites/minorities), and Karl Marx focused on class socio-economic differences (bourgeois/proletariat). If the organization is led by Marxists or Neo Marxists, then it seems logical that the organization is Neo Marxist in its orientation and ultimate goals.

Unfortunately, the writer, in a leap of false logic with no basis in fact, wrote that because I thought these movements were Marxist-inspired or influenced, I was claiming that all those who protested what happened to Mr. Floyd at the hands of law enforcement were communists, and that I thought anyone who disagreed with me also were communists. That is simply not true. Most of the protestors were there because they supported anti-racism and what they saw as police brutality in the terrible murder of Mr. Floyd. The 2020 protests were mostly peaceful during the day, but were marred by anarchist-led violence at night.