Guest Editorial: A response to 'Fallacy of CRT'

In a recent opinion column under the Community Voices heading titled “Fallacy of CRT,” the writer asserted that critical race theory (CRT) is mythical. This is simply a false characterization. Critical Theory has been around since the 1960s and gained intellectual ground in the 1970s and 1980s with the advent of a talented group of scholars, some of whom (Richard Delgado and Jean Stefancic) developed looking at CRT through a legal lens, and one (Kimberle Crenshaw) coined the term CRT. Dozens if not hundreds of books have been written about CRT.
The writer also accused me of “racial pandering” because I stated that CRT is Marxist-inspired. I did state that CRT theorists are oriented or influenced by Marxist thought. Here is why. In their book, “Critical Race Theory,” professors Delgado and Stefancic cite first as one of their influences the Marxist theorist Antonio Gramsci. They also cite a variety of other presumably non-Marxist theorists and thinkers to include Martin Luther King Jr. and Cesar Chavez.
Delgado and Stefancic define CRT as “a collection of activists [think BLM] and scholars interested in studying and transforming the relationship among race, racism and power.” They go on to say that, “Unlike traditional civil rights discourse, which stresses incrementalism and step-by-step progress, critical race theory questions the very foundations of the liberal order including equality theory, legal reasoning, Enlightenment rationalism, and neutral principles of Constitutional law.” In fact, one CRT thinker wanted “ … everything to change at once.” Race predominates (dominant whites and non-dominant minorities) and is CRT’s main focus, but class is also discussed.
Separately, I did say that Black Lives Matter (BLM) was at its core a Marxist influenced organization. Why did I say this? I said this because Patrisse Cullors, in a 2015 video, admitted that she and at least one other BLM activist leader were trained organizers and Marxists. Of course, BLM is different from the original Marxism in that it is more racially focused (whites/minorities), and Karl Marx focused on class socio-economic differences (bourgeois/proletariat). If the organization is led by Marxists or Neo Marxists, then it seems logical that the organization is Neo Marxist in its orientation and ultimate goals.
Unfortunately, the writer, in a leap of false logic with no basis in fact, wrote that because I thought these movements were Marxist-inspired or influenced, I was claiming that all those who protested what happened to Mr. Floyd at the hands of law enforcement were communists, and that I thought anyone who disagreed with me also were communists. That is simply not true. Most of the protestors were there because they supported anti-racism and what they saw as police brutality in the terrible murder of Mr. Floyd. The 2020 protests were mostly peaceful during the day, but were marred by anarchist-led violence at night.
Given the ideology of its leaders (and leaders usually set a movement’s direction) and despite the fact that not all BLM members are Marxists, it is likely that these leaders want an America not based on equality of opportunity but one based on equality of result. “These days, Marxism usually means analyzing social change through an economic lens, with the assumption that the rich and the poor should become more equal,” according to Tom Kertscher of PolitiFact.
Proof of this risk can be found in BLM co-founder Opal Tometi’s impassioned support for the brutal Maduro regime in Venezuela. This quote is taken from Tometi’s Black Agenda Report, December 26, 2015: “We share with the Venezuelan people as they build a revolutionary and popular democracy based on communal power. Their struggle is our own.”
Also, it can be seen in the June 25, 2020, Martha McCallum Fox News interview with the President of the greater New York BLM Chapter, Hawk Newsome, where he said words to the effect that if protests don’t work, they will burn the system down and replace it, either literally or figuratively.
My concern is that, supported by CRT, the Marxist influence within BLM will predominate. Considering the leftward lurch of the Democratic party, instead of America as a land of equality of opportunity where we need to make opportunity better available to all races and parts of our society, we may well be a society of equality of result done along collectivist Marxist lines that will divide our country and potentially make all of us poorer and weaker internally and externally.
As Winston Churchill said in a speech to the House of Commons, on Oct. 22, 1945, “The inherent vice of capitalism is the unequal sharing of blessings; the inherent virtue of socialism is the equal sharing of miseries.”
Alden M. Cunningham is a retired colonel with the U.S. Army and Carlisle resident.