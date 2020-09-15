Fowler: Be prepared to vote in November election

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

For 100 years, the League of Women Voters has chosen to support democracy by working to ensure the integrity of the electoral process and the participation of an informed electorate.

The league has fought to end gerrymandering, and is in the forefront of the most important federal and state voting rights cases around the country. Two of the major projects of the LWV Education Fund, Fair Districts PA (www.fairdistrictspa.com) and Vote411.org are focused on creating a transparent and fair redistricting process, and on providing online election-related information and assistance in both English and Spanish.

As a nonpartisan organization, the LWV does not endorse any candidate for office, nor align itself with any political party. Since the beginning, our message has been simple and direct: Vote!

This year, however, many voters are troubled by uncertainties that may affect the casting, collection and counting of their ballots in the general election. In response to those concerns, the LWV recently joined with the ACLU, the NAACP and Common Cause in a Commonwealth Court case to affirm Pennsylvania's use of drop boxes for collecting mail-in votes and the way mail-in ballots were collected and tabulated in the June primary.