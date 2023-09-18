In a recent column, Theresa Myers argued against Ranked Choice Voting (RCV), which is also known as Instant Runoff Voting (IRV). I am writing to give the other side of the story.
RCV is a voting scheme that eliminates the need for more than one election for an office – no runoffs, and if desired, no primaries. Here’s how it works. All the candidates for the office are on the ballot and the voter marks their first choice, their second choice, and so on for as many choices as they want to make. When the ballots are tabulated, if no candidate has a majority of the total first-choice votes cast after this first round, a second round of tabulation is conducted. In this second round, the ballots whose first-choice candidate got the least votes are retabulated, with their second choice moved up to first place and included in the totals.
This process is repeated as necessary until one candidate emerges with a majority.
What are the advantages?
- 1. RCV has the potential to save lots of taxpayer money by requiring fewer elections to be held. Yes, there may be an initial expense if the tabulation equipment is not capable of being reprogrammed to accomplish RCV. Some systems are and some aren’t. Also, fewer elections would hopefully mean less time and money spent campaigning.
- 2. RCV makes it more likely that the will of the majority will emerge. One of our biggest problems today is that passionate minority voting blocs dominate over broader coalitions. Suppose candidate A has the most votes (that’s a plurality) but doesn’t have a majority. And suppose that a strong majority of voters oppose candidate A. RCV provides a way for that majority to coalesce that majority around one of those other candidates.
- 3. Voters will be more inclined to vote for who they believe is the “best” candidate instead of feeling that they must vote for the “most electable” candidate. A vote for a third-party candidate is less likely to be a wasted vote, because there is a good chance that your second or third choice vote will help decide the winner. Third party candidates will be less likely to play the role of spoilers.
- 4. RCV will potentially encourage candidates to be more civil in their campaigning, as they will need to appeal to a broader group to improve their chances of winning second or third choice votes.
- What are the disadvantages?
- 1. It’s more complicated. Yes, but not significantly so. It has been used successfully in Alaska, Maine and many other locales around the country, as well as in several other countries.
- 2. RCV tends to disadvantage the two major parties and/or force them to make a broader appeal. For many Americans, including Independents, this won’t be seen as a disadvantage.
- 3. If a voter doesn’t use all their ballot choices, their ballot may be “exhausted.” This means that if many tabulation rounds are needed, their ballot may no longer be involved in the tabulation because all their choices have been eliminated. But in our current system, any vote cast for a (non-competitive) third-party candidate is effectively “exhausted” when it is cast since it’s irrelevant in determining the winner. Actually, RCV gives the voter a better chance that their vote will count rather than being exhausted.
- 4. A voter gets more than one vote. That’s misleading. Each voter’s vote counts only once in determining the winner.
- 5. A candidate can win without winning a majority of the total votes cast. That’s true. The win is by a majority of the votes tabulated in the final round. It doesn’t count ballots exhausted prior to that round due to votes only cast for the less competitive candidates. But that’s equivalent to our current plurality system, so does it really count as a disadvantage?
- 6. It delays the results. This may be so but requires some explanation. In many cases elections are “called” (unofficially) by the Associated Press when there is a clear winner based on votes counted and good estimates of votes not yet counted. The official determination of the winner generally waits until all votes are received and counted, which is very often well after election day. With RCV, if there is not a clear majority winner, the counting/tabulation process cannot continue until all ballots have been received. Only then can the required subsequent rounds of tabulation be performed, and the official winner be determined. The tabulation process itself is performed quickly and accurately by computers and does not cause a delay.
If RCV can save money spent holding elections, reduce polarization and shorten the length of the campaign season, maybe it’s worth a try.