RCV is a voting scheme that eliminates the need for more than one election for an office – no runoffs, and if desired, no primaries. Here’s how it works. All the candidates for the office are on the ballot and the voter marks their first choice, their second choice, and so on for as many choices as they want to make. When the ballots are tabulated, if no candidate has a majority of the total first-choice votes cast after this first round, a second round of tabulation is conducted. In this second round, the ballots whose first-choice candidate got the least votes are retabulated, with their second choice moved up to first place and included in the totals.