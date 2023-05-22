In a recent op-ed about the debt ceiling, Rep. Scott Perry gets one thing right. Thirty-nine years ago, Sen. Joe Biden balked at raising the debt ceiling and tried to tie it to a commitment to reduce spending. Note that Biden was negotiating with his fellow members of Congress, not President Reagan.

Unfortunately, the rest of Perry’s op-ed is full of incorrect information and mischaracterization. Here’s a few of Perry’s misstatements, quoted, and why they are wrong.

1. “... the debt ceiling is the amount of money the federal government has borrowed over time to cover the expenses for which it allocates.” What? No! It’s the legislative limit on the amount of national debt that can be incurred by the U.S. Treasury. (This guy represents us?) It’s been raised over a hundred times to pay for expenses committed to by appropriations already passed by Congress. It was raised three times without much fuss under Trump as the national debt grew by about $7 trillion to its current $31.5 trillion.

2. “[Biden is] demanding that Congress give him a blank check to increase America’s credit card limit, with absolutely no boundaries.” No blank check; it’s either raised by a specific amount or suspended until a specific date. In either case, money is only borrowed to meet already committed expenditures. It’s Congress that appropriates (commits) these expenditures. It makes no sense for Congress to blame the president, any president, for expenditures appropriated by Congress.

3. “... this groundbreaking legislation [Limit, Grow and Save Act] raises the debt ceiling ...” No, because the Senate won’t pass it and Biden won’t sign it. This is also misleading because this bill isn’t a clean bill that just raises the debt ceiling; it contains many poison pill measures that Perry knows won’t get through the Senate. Perry goes on and on about these measures which are standard talking points for Republicans. They can’t be passed independently, so they get tied to raising the debt ceiling.

4. “... and which would end all talk of America defaulting on our debts.” No, it won’t. It’s simply a political ploy to make it look like the House Republicans are doing something important. That “something” is supposed to provide leverage to start negotiation with the president. But the president isn’t responsible for raising the debt ceiling. Congress is.

5. “The ball is now squarely in President Biden’s court ...” Nope. Congress unwisely gave itself the responsibility of raising the debt ceiling in 1917 (very few countries have done this to themselves). It’s not the president’s responsibility. He doesn’t really have to do anything except sign it. The Limit, Grow and Save Act is an attempt to make it look like the ball is in Biden’s court, because they have done “something” (mostly non-specific spending limits).

We’ve seen this (debt ceiling drama) movie before, and it doesn’t end well for Republicans. The worst case was in 2011, resulting in the county’s credit rating being downgraded. That effort was led by the GOP Freedom Caucus, which Rep. Perry now heads.

As usual, GOP leaders, including Speaker McCarthy, are saying that the US government won’t default on its debts. This is to reassure the stock market, so it won’t get spooked and start a recession for which they’ll be blamed. This normally signals that they’ll eventually cave when default is imminent.

This time may be different. To become House Speaker, McCarthy agreed to rules allowing a single member to force a vote on removing him as Speaker. And his majority is so thin he can’t afford to stand up to any GOP caucus.

Given the seriousness of a default and his natural dispositions, Biden has started negotiations with McCarthy and McConnell. But Perry’s Freedom Caucus is looking for a fight. Although they insisted the president negotiate, they’re now saying “There should be no further discussion until the Senate passes the [Limit, Save, Grow Act] legislation.” They know this can’t happen.

McCarthy may have to choose between avoiding default and remaining Speaker.

Here’s what Reagan said about this issue in 1986. “Unfortunately, Congress consistently brings the government to the edge of default before facing its responsibility. This brinkmanship threatens the holders of government bonds and those who rely on Social Security and veterans’ benefits. Interest rates would skyrocket, instability would occur in financial markets, and the federal deficit would soar.”

Indeed, Congress should control spending before raising the debt ceiling – during the appropriations process, not when the bills come due.

John Sigle was a professor of computer science for almost 40 years and has written more than 70 opinion pieces for four newspapers.