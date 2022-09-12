Community Voices: We really do have a choice - and an opportunity

Too many of our local community members are turned off about voting this November because of all the conflicting and confusing messages about fraud, insurrection and a deplorable number of outright lies that candidates are repeating, as though repeating lies long enough makes them true.

Our fellow community members are asking, "What happened to honesty and integrity? What happened to representing the people who voted for you? What happened to the voices of 'We the People' and to majority rule?"

Legislators take an oath to pledge allegiance to our Constitution and to the people they represent. So, what do the majority of our citizens want? According to a number of polls:

61% want affordable health care and reasonable drug prices that don’t pitch them in bankruptcy.

60% want a fair and just economy that that does not prioritize the 1% at the expense of everyone else and does not widen the growing gap between the very rich and the middle class.

89% want women and their doctors — not state government — to choose what is best for their health and the health of their families.

71% of adults believe that climate change is happening, and 65% believe it is due to human activity.

68% want common sense gun laws that help to prevent the mass shooting of their children and their teachers.

The majority of us want leaders who honor our Constitution and the rule of law and who are not blind followers or enablers of ego-driven autocrats seeking power.

But we have become a nation of minority — not majority — rule. Is this the best we can do? Can we even say we are a democracy? And how can we build unity in our community?

There are two requirements for moving toward more unity and majority rule. One is exercising our right to vote for those who truly represent us. And the other is creating economic opportunities together that benefit all of us.

Carlisle used to be a thriving factory town. We made things here, but those factories are converted into apartments and offices now. Fortunately, there is a movement to get back to manufacturing things here in the US, instead of looking for cheap labor abroad and importing what we could be making ourselves.

Coupling this with clean energy that could slow down climate devastation, we could build locally grown, nonprofit solar panel factories in the US instead of importing panels from overseas. I have presented the CHERP locally owned nonprofit solar panel factory idea to our borough council, mayor, Housing and Redevelopment Authority, Cumberland Area Economic Development Corporation and to our county commissioner, all of whom seem enthusiastic about the possibilities.

These factories (see CHERPlgp.org) employ and train thousands of workers in the clean solar energy jobs of the future, and they are designed to be locally run and nonprofit rather than a profit-driven corporate model. So the community, rather than a distant corporation, reaps the economic benefits. All we need is community-wide investment and creative thinking to build this.

This is but one example of the many possibilities that our talented, creative and innovative community members can build to create a fair and just economy that works for all of us. We can build together the kind of democracy that exemplifies our highest values and ideals so that our citizens find hope and possibilities.

Concerning using our vote, regardless of the lies about rampant voter fraud and stolen elections, we still have an open and fair election process that is the envy of the world. And we can still use our votes to move our country back to majority rule.

We have many good choices. We don’t have to settle for someone who betrays the oath of office, who lies to us and who does little to support their constituents and families. We don’t have to vote for someone who is a seditious coup planner.

Sadly, nearly 70% percent of our fellow citizens are living paycheck to paycheck, and many are in fear of a major expense that could pitch them into bankruptcy, eviction or homelessness. We need to organize with others to support our fellow community members.

It is within our reach to get back to a truly fair, honest and representative democracy — one with integrity and allegiance to We the People. And I believe that our Carlisle community could create a "Built in America" model to support an economy that works for all of us.