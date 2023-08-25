I spent Thursday evening, Aug. 17, watching the livestream of a Carlisle Area School Board meeting. I knew a controversy was likely to come up and wanted to know how it would be handled.

That meeting turned out to be a magnificent example of a democratic governance proceeding operating at its best. A host of financial and policy items were handled efficiently, committee and other reports were presented effectively and expediently. And with the recent death of long-time board member Gerald Eby, over a dozen people—board members, administrators and members of the public—gave heartfelt remembrances of him.

Two periods of public comments were provided. Community members were each allowed five minutes to speak. Three students lobbied for a middle school track and field program. Several spoke of Mr. Eby. About a dozen spoke about the controversy.

What was this controversy? A vote on approval of a one-year pilot curriculum program funded with grant money at Wilson Middle School called “Character Strong.” This program’s goal is to strengthen interpersonal skills, especially for students to build better relationships with their teachers and peers. Lessons focus on such things as building listening skills, understanding conflict resolution, becoming a better friend, understanding emotions, understanding stress, building social awareness, acting with empathy, learning to compromise and developing teamwork strategies.

Sounds like useful skills in today’s world, right? Many of us are personally aware of the social and emotional toll the pandemic has taken on our youth, so some additional attention to these aspects of life seems appropriate.

So why would anyone be adamantly against such a program? There exists a well-funded national movement, exemplified by Steve Bannon’s “Precinct Strategy,” to gain political dominance at all levels of government and build a farm team of Republican candidates. School board elections are the primary battleground, and culture war issues are the weapons.

The anti-woke crusade in Florida is the basic model. The (alleged) teaching of CRT (Critical Race Theory) is one focus. Another is SEL (Social Emotional Learning). The basic talking point is that SEL is being used to indoctrinate children with values their parents disagree with.

Carlisle is part of a specific and concerted attempt at a right-wing takeover of nine school districts in Cumberland County. The Take Back Our Schools PAC appears to be an astroturf operation run by a self-described “freelance” political consultant associated with a PO Box in Enola. Her LinkedIn page states she was the Pennsylvania State Director of Moms for Liberty from Jun 2022 to Feb 2023.

Rhetoric on the PAC’s webpage presents an ominous message: “Our mission is to take back our schools from the Woke education establishment ... Woke education is dominated by critical race theory and shaping the attitudes, values and beliefs of children to achieve a new Godless global society, a loss of our national identity, individuality and freedom.”

Its companion Facebook page continues the theme: “Fight the Woke agenda. Restore academic-based learning; stop CRT/SEL & data-mining kids.”

This closely mimics Moms for Liberty talking points.

Is the Barb Gleim-sponsored CASD Team For Change part of this coordinated effort? Well, three of the team spoke against the program Thursday night during the public comment period. Their reasons for opposing the program: 1. This is the sort of thing that should be left to parents; 2. We already have counselors to handle this sort of thing; and 3. This takes away time and resources from teaching the three Rs.

My responses: 1. While this sort of thing ought to be largely done by parents, for many reasons, it isn’t being done well enough. Especially with the pandemic, there’s a real need for more attention to this area. Still, any parent can have their child opt out of the program. 2. Counselors are needed more than ever. This program is a proactive approach reaching a wider group, which has the potential to reduce the problems counselors encounter. 3. Spending 40 minutes every other week won’t mean a substantial reduction in basic instruction and seems well worthwhile toward preparing students for their future lives and learning.

After the first public comment period, the board voted on the proposed pilot. The board president reported the board had received 160 emails on this issue with 160 supporting it and zero opposing. The vote was 7-0 in favor.

I found this meeting an inspiring model of a public democratic governance process. It was transparent, orderly and civil by all involved, with a couple exceptions. In fact, it demonstrated the need for and the application of the skills that were the subject of the approved curriculum.

I invite you to witness a Carlisle Area School Board meeting. Attend in person or watch the livestream on YouTube. It’s recorded so you can access it on the school board page of CarlisleSchools.org. I believe you’ll agree that we need to keep this dedicated, experienced, competent and caring group rather than make a wholesale change to a partisan team with a culture war agenda.

John Sigle was a professor of computer science for almost 40 years and has written more than 70 opinion pieces for four newspapers.