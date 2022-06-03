Community Voices: Vote like your child's life depends on it

On my daily walks through our neighborhood, I usually pass Mooreland Elementary. Recently, the construction project that includes the hardening of the front entrance has begun. While I know this is now a needed measure, it makes me sad. I think back to the 1950s when I was in school and remember how carefree our school environment was. From talking to parents and teachers today, I know there is real anxiety about the threat of school shootings.

I’m sick and tired of those who offer “thoughts and prayers” without significant action, as well as those who fancifully claim we must make sure this sort of thing – school shooting/mass shootings – never happens again.

We CAN’T make sure it never happens again, but we CAN take common sense measures to reduce the odds of it happening. That’s how life works. You do what you can to raise the odds of the outcomes you want.

Polls show a substantial majority of Americans, including gun owners, support common-sense gun-related regulations. These include universal background checks, red-flag laws, and a ban on the sale of military-style rifles and large ammo magazines to civilians.

But there’s a disconnect between that common ground among most Americans and the legislators who supposedly represent us. Its source is the gun lobby that directs money and influence to those lawmakers. The Brady Plan reports that the NRA alone gave over $50 million to current US senators (all Republican) through 2020.

In Pennsylvania, GOP candidate for governor Doug Mastriano’s website says he would make Pennsylvania a “Constitutional Carry State” and a “Second Amendment Sanctuary.” He’s cosponsored legislation that would make gun licenses optional and allow people to carry loaded guns without a permit.

Mehmet Oz, “presumptive” GOP candidate for US Senate, used to be a strong advocate of gun regulation, but had to switch sides (on so many things) to join the MAGA team.

Let’s take a quick walk through the talking points of those against gun regulation. They often lead with the meme “Guns don’t kill people, people kill people”. By that logic one could claim that nuclear weapons don’t kill people, therefore we don’t need to try to limit their proliferation.

Another argument is that we need more guns, not fewer, so that the “good guys with guns” can protect us from the bad guys with guns. That didn’t work out so well in Uvalde. And do we really want our teachers to add “armed guard” to their job description? Most won’t; and shouldn’t.

Then there’s the Second Amendment argument that our founders meant for us to have guns at the ready for defense of (and, some dangerously believe, against) our government. As good as our Constitution of 1787 was, it wasn’t perfect.

As Thomas Jefferson put it—“Some men look at constitutions with sanctimonious reverence, and deem them like the ark of the covenant, too sacred to be touched. They ascribe to the men of the preceding age a wisdom more than human, and suppose what they did to be beyond amendment. I knew that age well; I belonged to it ... But I know also, that laws and institutions must go hand in hand with the progress of the human mind. As that becomes more developed, more enlightened, as new discoveries are made, new truths disclosed, and manners and opinions change with the change of circumstances, institutions must advance also, and keep pace with the times.”

Even Justice Antonin Scalia agreed that “Like most rights, the Second Amendment right is not unlimited. It is not a right to keep and carry any weapon whatsoever in any manner whatsoever and for whatever purpose”.

Finally, there’s the slippery slope argument, that if we open the door a crack on gun regulation, it will result in gun confiscation and more and more erosion of individual freedoms. But there are no serious proposals to take peoples guns away in mass. Like most slippery slope arguments, this one quickly slides into the realm of conspiracy theories and paranoia.

I’ve little hope of persuading hard-core gun rights supporters. My faith is in the majority who see, and FEEL, the need to act. In those who appreciate the insight of National Youth Poet Laureate, Amanda Gorman: “It takes a monster to kill children. But to watch monsters kill children again and again and do nothing isn’t just insanity – it’s inhumanity... “

Certainly, there’re other approaches to addressing this problem. But ignoring the role of guns is a national embarrassment and morally irresponsible.

There’s only one solution to the fact that the gun lobby has such a strong hold on so many of our representatives. We must vote those representatives out. They must no longer be allowed to ignore the views of a strong majority on this vital issue.

So get involved in politics. Make sure your views and interests are fairly represented. And vote like all our lives depend on it.

John Sigle was a professor of computer science for almost 40 years, moving to Carlisle in 2012 and finishing his career as a visiting professor at Dickinson College. Over the last 20 years he has developed his interest in national, state and local affairs and written more than 70 opinion pieces for four newspapers.

