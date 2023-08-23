In early July I attended a three-day national convention of Braver Angels in Gettysburg. There were over 650 delegates in attendance from across the country, equally divided between Reds (those who lean conservative) wearing red lanyards and Blues (those who lean liberal/progressive) wearing blue lanyards.

I became aware of Braver Angels last summer when they co-hosted an event in Chambersburg that brought together Doug Mastriano supporters and Josh Shapiro supporters. From that experience, I decided to become a member of Braver Angels.

The Braver Angels organization was started in response to a crisis of polarization. The first gathering was held on Dec. 9, 2016, in a church basement in Lebanon, Ohio where a small group – half Donald Trump voters, half Hillary Clinton voters – were brought together “to see if they could talk with each other rather than at each other.” It was helpful for both sides and helped dismantle some of the stereotypes they had of each other.

My experience with BA has been lukewarm. After joining and attending two monthly national Red Caucus meetings via Zoom and realizing I was one of the few Reds that were an actual conservative not just leaning, I lost interest. In May, I was contacted by a Blue who had been matched with me for a 1:1 Red/Blue Conversation. After refreshing myself on what the 1:1 Conversation was I decided to do it. Our two 1-hour structured conversations were held via Zoom, and we both learned from each other; not to try to convince each other to change our views, but to better understand each other’s views. I had renewed hope and decided to attend the convention.

Braver Angels is for those who are “heartsick about the rancor tearing our country apart and who believe our opponents should not be our enemies.” BA believes we must depolarize ourselves first in order to depolarize the country. Their hope is for a civic renewal where we each embrace “the ‘better angels of our nature’ that enables us to treat our fellow Americans with the same charity we desire for ourselves.”

At the convention, I was interested in learning what had brought people to BA. When I asked one Blue what brought her to BA, she replied to save her marriage. I asked how BA was going to do that. She shared that her husband was a Trump supporter. They came to BA to see if the workshops and talking with other members could help them understand each other but it didn’t work. She said soon their divorce would be final. They had been married for 52 years. She said she couldn’t live with someone who supports Trump.

I thought she meant he wouldn’t admit he was wrong and come around to her way of thinking. The purpose of BA is not to persuade someone to come to your side. It is to improve our understanding of each other, try to find common ground where it may exist, and “practice healthy conflict where we disagree.”

At one of the plenaries as part of the program, a Red shared why she came to BA. It was the dissolution of a 50-year friendship she had had since she was 15 years old. They had been bridesmaids at each other’s wedding. Their families vacationed together. It was a close relationship where they regularly communicated. Her friend asked her who she voted for president. When she told her Trump, that is when the distancing started. It was confusing for this Red but eventually, she came to understand she had to let her friend go. And their friendship is over.

I found many Reds come to BA due to damaged or severed relationships with longtime friends or family members/children. It is a Blue that doesn’t want to have anything to do with the Red because of their support for Trump or their conservative views. It is heartbreaking.

At one of the plenaries, a man wearing a blue lanyard stood up and said that what Braver Angels is trying to do is critical to saving our country. He shared he was originally from Ireland and has experienced the division that breaks a country apart and we don’t want to go there.

There is a need for us to talk to those we ideologically disagree with in a respectful manner. If the mission of Braver Angles interests you and you want to be part of restoring civility in the political arena, visit braverangels.org to learn more.

Theresa Myers is a constitutional conservative, co-founder and former chairwoman of the Western Cumberland County Republican Club and Republican precinct committeewoman.