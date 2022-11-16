Community Voices: Truth, democracy and opportunity won

Billions of dollars were spent on negative political ads telling citizens to be afraid of crime and economic crisis, and to blame the Biden administration for both. My faith is restored in the American people who saw through the lies and defended truth with their votes.

The economic crisis is worldwide, and it is actually less severe in the US than in other countries. Causes include the legacy of COVID, trillion-dollar tax cuts for the uber rich, supply chain shortages, the war in Ukraine and a host of other domestic and geopolitical factors

The Biden administration sought to get money into the hands of struggling families with the Build Back Better act, which was labelled socialism and defeated by the opposing party, who would rather cut taxes on billionaires and huge corporations making all the money (dark money that bought the attack ads?).

Over the past two decades of cutting taxes on multibillion-dollar corporations and the uber rich by Bush and Trump, money has continued to flow to the top 0.01% while our middle class and lowest income citizens have suffered. This has nearly ruined our democracy and diminished hope for a better life for those left behind.

MAGA Republicans are so used to lying and not being challenged that they continue to deceive and manipulate the truth to hold their power. Their autocratic and violent rule would ensure continued economic inequality, little investment in education, continued domestic terror, and book and critical thinking banning so citizens can continue to be manipulated.

But truth and freedom won. Our local Letter Writers Club faithfully defended truth and democracy, helping citizens to see through lies that could have destroyed our democracy, including lies about crime and economic crisis.

Research tells us that behind much of our crime is hopelessness and despair from not being able to feed one’s family or have any opportunity to make a decent living. Too many of our poorest citizens experience the American Dream as a nightmare. They see that working hard does not get you ahead when wages do not add up to the fundamental expenses of living and raising a family. MAGA Republicans refusal to address any of this has pitched people into desperation. Caring about our families in great need is not socialism. It is the right thing to do.

Attack ads about “Soft on crime” ignore the facts:

The US has the highest incarceration rate in the world.

US prisons are overflowing with people in poverty: are we back to the English poor people’s prisons?

US prisons are disproportionally filled with Black and brown citizens who have not been served well by our education system.

US children, as early as age 10, are herded into vastly overcrowded juvenile prisons to await a trial.

The US spends more on prisons than we spend on education.

Three strikes laws, with crimes as minor as stealing a Bambi video or diapers, keep US citizens incarcerated for decades.

US prisons are often privatized, with the goal of making money—not rehabilitation, not nutrition or healthcare, not humanity.

We have seen “soft on crime” as an accusation by legislators whose goal is to maintain the profitable, multibillion dollar prison industrial complex for their donors. Books like Cole’s “No Equal Justice” and Alexander’s “The New Jim Crow” have documented how terribly hard we are on crime—especially if you are poor, black, or brown.

Can we rise out of this morass to be the United States of America with liberty and justice for all? Fortunately, we have a Cumberland County Re-entry Coalition whose goal is to help those returning home from serving their prison terms to become successful. Kurt Danysh’s “Tomorrow’s Neighbors” program aims to do just that.

As a society we continue to rise out of segregation, white supremacy and other injustice, learning to better understand and support each other as fellow human beings. As we work hard to not repeat the errors of our past and to be true to our highest democratic ideals we will continue to rise.

We will embrace truth, not lies, and we will call out those who attempt to deceive, confuse, and manipulate us. Because we are indeed the United States of America, continually growing, learning, and yearning to build a safer, kinder world that embraces and supports everyone.