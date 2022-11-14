Community Voices: The power of social capital

You’ve likely heard the old saw “It’s not what you know but who you know,” a saying which underscores the importance of social networks in people’s success in life. A pair of new studies provides fresh and compelling support for this argument.

These studies were conducted by renowned Harvard University economist Raj Chetty and his team of researchers and were published in the prestigious academic journal “Nature” in August. They examine whether growing up in areas rich in social capital—compared with growing up in areas lacking such resources—is advantageous for people’s success in life

When researchers refer to social capital, they are often referring to the people we know and the resources and support they are willing to make available to us.

In Chetty’s research, his team examined the degree of “economic connectedness” across different U.S. ZIP codes. This measure refers to the average proportion of low-income people’s friends in each ZIP code who have a high income. They measured this through the use of anonymous data from 21 billion Facebook friendships from Americans aged between 25 and 44 years.

They found that this proxy for social capital varies significantly across the U.S. In some areas, only about 12% of the friends of low-income Americans have a high income. In other areas, it’s as high as 85%.

In Pennsylvania, it ranges from as low as 20% in parts of Erie to as high as 72% in sections of the Philadelphia suburbs. The number is 45% in both Carlisle, where The Sentinel newspaper is located, and in Shippensburg, where I live and teach.

Why do these social capital differences matter? Because Chetty and his colleagues found that they are strongly associated with the economic success of Americans in these different areas.

As an example, Chetty and his team found a strong correlation between economic connectedness and upward mobility—that is, low-income Americans are more likely to climb the economic ladder in adulthood if they grow up in areas rich in this form of social capital:

“There are many theories for why economic connectedness could have a positive causal effect on upward income mobility. For example, economic mobility might be facilitated by connections to people who can shape aspirations or provide access to information and job opportunities.”

There are strong associations between economic connectedness and other outcomes as well, such as high school completion rates, teenage birth rates and marriage rates.

Social capital is of course not the only characteristic of communities associated with children’s success. Chetty and his colleagues found correlations between upward mobility and other community characteristics, such as the number of single-parent families, degree of racial segregation and level of income inequality in an area.

Of these factors, however, they not only found social capital to be the most impactful, but also argued that these other factors may be associated with children’s success due to economic connectedness:

“[A] lack of economic connectedness may be a key reason that upward mobility is lower in areas with larger Black populations and greater inequality.”

So why do people in different income groups have such different social networks? Chetty and his colleagues argue it is largely due to the fact that (a) advantaged and disadvantaged people do not occupy the same social spaces (for example, they typically attend different schools and churches) and (b) people tend to make friends with others who have similar social characteristics to themselves (what the researchers called “friending bias”):

“Both exposure and friending bias remain strongly predictive of counties’ causal effects on upward mobility, implying that moving to a place with greater exposure or lower friending bias at an earlier age increases the earnings in adulthood of children who grow up in low-income families.”

Want to see how your community stacks up when it comes to social capital? Check it out for yourself at their new and easy-to-use interactive website: www.socialcapital.org.

Social mobility has long been a key component of the American Dream—the idea that anybody should be able to climb the social ladder if they work hard enough and make the right choices, regardless of the family they are born into or neighborhood in which they are raised. This new research sheds important light on the dynamics of social mobility in the U.S. and hopefully allows us to continue working toward making the American Dream truly accessible to all.