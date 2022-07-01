Community Voices: Take time to listen

This is the third summer since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and the second with the availability of vaccines as we seek a new normal for our lives. We have quickly returned to face-to-face events of graduations, holidays and public gatherings, as well as renewed travel for summer vacations. This is amidst ongoing infections of the COVID variants. It seems we have grown comfortable with and accepting of the risks of serious infection and death. Independence Day 2022 remains a time of ambiguity and uncertainty.

Over the past two years, I took the opportunity to examine President Franklin Roosevelt’s “Four Freedoms” speech delivered in January 1941 (prior to the looming U.S. entry into the Second World War). For that reflection I extracted themes from the Saturday Evening Post essay, “Freedom from Fear” to apply to our circumstances. I found the same approach useful for Thanksgiving by using the essay, “Freedom from Want.”

As in 2021, in my reflection of the past 12 months, Roosevelt’s “Freedom of Speech and Expression” remains the most endangered American principle. Bear with me. The past two years have been marked by several national debates about social and political injustices, as well as by recurrent political division and turmoil — each debate marked by a very uncivil discourse.

Technological innovations allow anyone to have a public voice through the ubiquitous social media platforms, news services, internet blogs and omnipresent cell phones. Paradoxically, the more access we have to make public speech and to express our views, the less likely we are to listen to others. This is apparent in the polarization not only between political parties, but also within them. Our ability to make public proclamations has become paired with unswerving belief in being right and that others must be wrong. Many use rhetoric to support their interpretations of “fact.” This applies to both sides of the political spectrum.

A proffered remedy to the rancor is to engage with others to gain alternate perspectives and develop empathy with those who hold different views. There are several forums in which we can participate in uncomfortable and difficult conversations. What I have observed of several such engagements is the need for practiced facilitation, lest the conversations devolve into unresolvable debates. I am reminded of a quote attributed to actor Leonard Nimoy (Mr. Spock of “Star Trek”): “Those who cannot hear an angry shout may strain to hear a whisper.”

In conversations that move to debate, as the tone, volume and passion increase, so too does the inability to hear and listen — the deaf ear surpasses the brain as the dominant organ. Eventually, it comes to a point where the exchange stops completely and we censor our own freedom of speech and lose the desire to express ourselves.

Even among well-formed groups, I have noticed the tendency of individuals to self-censor. Potential speakers do not want to take the risk of saying something that would jeopardize relationships with others they respect. In remaining silent, they do not allow others the opportunity to gain empathy with them. This happens among friends, in small family and social gatherings, as well as in learning environments.

Those of us who saw the play or movie “1776” will remember the contentious debates that preceded the first Independence Day. That era in our history presented ambiguity and uncertainty for the rebellious colonists. In the closing scene, there were several differences among the delegates from the 13 Colonies that seemed irreconcilable. It was through the frank and candid exchange of views that negotiation and compromise led to the Second Continental Congress’ adoption of the Declaration of Independence on the 4th of July. Its formal signing did not occur until Aug. 2. This founding document became the underpinning for future engagements on difficult issues that would face the fledgling nation.

We still struggle with implementing our founding principles so clearly expressed in the Preamble to the United States Constitution: “... to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity.”

Accordingly, the right to express and present differences was specifically addressed with the December 1791 adoption of the First Amendment to the United States Constitution such that “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.”

This Independence Day and in the challenging times ahead, we should remember our American history and hold ourselves, as well as our government accountable to preserving freedoms for all.

Col. Charles D. Allen, U.S. Army, Ret., is professor of leadership and cultural studies at the U.S. Army War College.

