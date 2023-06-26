State Sen. Mike Regan, R-Cumberland/York counties, has been a proponent of legalizing adult-use recreational marijuana for several years. Gov. Josh Shapiro as part of his 2023-2024 budget request proposed legalizing recreational marijuana with a private commercial market. In this legislative session, Democrats in both chambers have introduced bills legalizing adult-use (21 and older) recreational marijuana, one of which has it being sold through a state store system run by the Liquor Control Board.

Among Regan’s reasons for legalization are to take the commerce of marijuana out of the hands of the violent, illicit drug cartels and to generate tax revenue for the state’s general fund. According to Regan, the Independent Fiscal Office estimates such legalization could generate tax revenue between $400 million to $1 billion.

Other advocates claim legalization will reduce crime, lower criminal justice expenditures, improve public health, increase traffic safety and stimulate the economy. Opponents of legalization argue that it causes an increase in cannabis use disorders and other related mental health concerns, increases crime, diminishes traffic safety, harms public health and lowers teen educational achievement.

According to a Feb. 2, 2021, policy analysis of the Cato Institute - a libertarian think tank that leans toward legalization - looking at data from states that had legalized marijuana up to that date found “that strong claims made by both advocates and critics are substantially overstated ... and state legalizations have had minor effects.” The institute's state-by-state analysis showed a mixed bag of results.

Some of the claims by advocates came true for some states, whereas for other states, predictions by critics materialized. There was no consistency in how each state fell on a specific claim. The lesson here is there are no guarantees that what one state experienced will be replicated in Pennsylvania.

However, there were some similarities. The illegal drug trade does not disappear. Often it increases as they offer lower prices than the legal shops (capitalism). Cato Institute’s analysis of marijuana use prevalence obtained from self-reports from the National Survey of Drug Use and Health surveys shows “legalizing states display higher and increasing rates of use prevalence.” Also disturbing is “using data from the Youth Risk Behavior Surveillance System, a survey of health behaviors conducted in middle schools and high schools ... Youth participation rates (of marijuana use) are reportedly higher in legalizing states than in the United States as a whole.”

Marijuana use is not harmless, especially for our youth. A recent Medscape article, “Study says causal pot use harmful to teens,” from May 19, 2023, stated, “Teenagers who use cannabis recreationally are two to three times more likely to have depression and suicidal thoughts than those who don’t use it. Marijuana use was also linked to other issues, including not doing well in school, skipping school and getting into trouble with the police.”

Recently, results of a study, led by researchers at the Mental Health Services in the Capital Region of the country of Denmark published in Psychological Medicine, found that after analyzing data spanning five decades and representing 6 million people that there was “strong evidence of an association between cannabis use disorder and schizophrenia among men and women ... Using statistical models, the study authors estimated that as many as 30% of cases of schizophrenia among men aged 21-30 might have been prevented by averting cannabis use disorder.” To be noted this increase is thought to be for those who have a genetic susceptibility for schizophrenia and cannabis use trips the switch.

How common is cannabis use disorder in youth? According to the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation at their addiction treatment center for adolescents and young adults in Minnesota, “89 percent of our 734 residential patients in 2017 had cannabis in their substance use history, and 84 percent were diagnosed with cannabis use disorder.”

Legalization of the recreational use of marijuana is not the cash cow advocates claim. And there are significant risks associated with increased use, which happens everywhere it has been made legal. If the state does legalize recreational use, we owe it to our youth to protect them. The state must enact laws that ban cannabis advertising, restrictions on where retail shops can be located, strict enforcement of not selling to those underage, required public service education about the risks and harms of use, just like we do for pregnant women and alcohol, and guidelines on allowed potency.

Theresa Myers is a constitutional conservative, co-founder and former chairwoman of the Western Cumberland County Republican Club and Republican precinct committeewoman.