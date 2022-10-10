Community Voices: Seriously, 'pole dancing' in our schools?

Doug Mastriano, GOP candidate for governor of PA, now says he wants to ban pole dancing from our schools.

Dang! I went to elementary school about 70 years ago and did not realize how much I had missed.

Seriously, “pole dancing” in our schools? I kid you not. Here’s a quote from Mr. Mastriano’s speech in Erie on Sept. 29: "On day one [of my administration], the sexualization of our kids, pole dancing, and all this other crap that's going on will be forbidden in our schools. On day one all the graphic, pornographic books that are in elementary schools will be pulled out. On day one, and done, Critical Race Theory is out the window.”

Wow! Let’s start with the obvious. Pole dancing is not part of the school curriculum, at any level. What constitutes “pornographic material” is somewhat subjective, but is it believable that our public school system are porno promoters? Of course not. And the claims of CRT being taught in our schools are wholly fabricated. Have some history teachers moved toward a more truthful rendition of our history of racial relations? That’s likely. But that’s not CRT.

What’s going on here? I’ve been trying to understand this elevation of fanciful claims since Donald Trump became the GOP nominee for president. I have some insights but am still perplexed by what I’ve seen the last six years. It has become clear to me that I’m not living in the kind of country I thought I was.

Clearly, we live in a very polarized nation, where a significant minority are stuck in a cult of MAGA. This is essentially the cult of Trump but seems to have a life of its own. It could become the cult of Ron DeSantis or the cult of Tucker Carlson.

Yes, we are a very divided nation. For me, the clearest division is between the MAGA folks and the rest of us. Don’t get me wrong, many of the MAGA folks are fine people. Many, but not all, are kind and charitable toward their neighbors. But they are surprisingly willing to believe the most outlandish claims about those they can’t identify with.

I’m therefore left with the hard conclusion that they simply have been conned to believe that they are victims; that they need to fear losing their culture, their safety and their economic and power status. Furthermore, they have been conned to believe that most of the mainstream media deliver fake news, that our government is controlled by a sinister “deep state,” that the world is controlled by a sinister “global cabal” and a host of other scary things. For too many, critical thinking has gone on vacation.

So, who has conned them? Certainly, Fox News and the far-right media are primary culprits. Donald Trump jumped on that train and rode it to control of the GOP, to the point that those in the GOP axis of power, for example GOP senators, are afraid to challenge Trump. Many GOP candidates and leaders are repeating the Big Lie, while others just aren’t speaking out about it.

This leaves the GOP in a really bad position. They are now committed not only to the Big Lie, but to a lot of little lies to justify their positions on a whole host of issues.

Now Mastriano is telling some whoppers. But locally Barb Gleim is telling us, contrary to evidence, that CRT is being taught in our schools. Scott Perry, someone prone to conspiracy theories and committed to the Big Lie, was an active participant in the campaign to overturn the 2020 presidential election and won’t tell his story under oath. Mehmet Oz is a little more subtle, but he has conveniently switched his positions on most issues from a decade ago (and even some from the primary), plus for many years he hawked questionable “medical” remedies on TV for profit.

I can’t say that Democratic candidates have never played fast and loose with the truth, but the current scoreboard isn’t even close. The GOP has become the party of "con" and currently they seem to be willing to play that strategy until it stops working for them.

Of course, issues are important, but if one party is so willing to deceive and totally disrespect the truth, can we really count on them to stand by their word on those issues? Can we count on them acting with integrity as they represent us?

At this point we can’t count on the MAGAs to undergo a miraculous conversion and acknowledge that they have been conned. We simply have to out vote them in November, as we did in the presidential election of 2020. That’s the only way to preserve our democracy and return to normalcy. Your vote is very important!