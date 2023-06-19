During the recent debt ceiling crisis, friends from Cumberland Valley Rising and the 10th District Network worked hard to call attention to Scott Perry and his Freedom Caucus as the orchestrators of this manufactured crisis, and the chaos they created to the detriment of our democracy. Other friends from Carlisle wondered why the push in debt crisis negotiations was to spend less money on programs like SNAP (Supplementary Nutrition) and TANF (Temporary Assistance) that benefit our poorest families, instead of the much larger, government-backed benefits for wealthy families.

So, I did some research and found some discouraging long-term trends, along with a dark history in our country, which I’m sure the Moms for Liberty will ban from classrooms along with current books by Matt Desmond, Kurt Anderson and Cynthia Kaufman. They clearly outline that, as a nation, we have a long history of blaming those who are poor for their poverty, and thus not entitled to government assistance, while government benefits generously support those who are affluent.

For example, in 2020 the mortgage interest deduction for low-income families totaled $4 million. For high-income families, it totaled $15.5 billion. In addition, there are employer-sponsored health insurance and college savings deductions, which are government-sponsored benefits (mostly benefiting affluent families). And this accounts for twice as much in tax breaks than we spend on military and national defense.

Congressional Budget Office data show that the US spent $1.8 trillion on tax breaks in 2021. One half of those benefits go to the richest families. The top 1% take home more than all middle-class families and double that of the bottom 20% of families. Meanwhile, the 400 richest Americans pay the lowest tax rate of all and double their profits, and they receive 40% more in government benefits than the poorest Americans.

So, you may ask, if politicians honestly want to reduce government spending, why don’t they cut the budget where they would get the most money? Good question.

Research suggests part of the answer: propaganda against those who are living in poverty, and rationalizations of those who are affluent are widespread, persistent and false. You may have heard some of them:

The poor have not tried hard enough to get a good job.

They are lazy and have a poor work ethic.

They want to be on the “dole.”

This last assumption made me curious about what the “dole” actually looks like. I found that here are two government benefits for those with very low incomes — SNAP and TANF. For a mother with two children, the nutrition allowance is $300 a month ($10 a day). The TANF allowance is $210 a month ($7 a day). That is the “dole” for this very low-income family of three: $17 a day.

The lucky few who can get housing vouchers will not have to struggle to pay a minimum of $12,000 a year with their TANF benefit of $2,460. But they still have to worry about clothes, shoes, baby/child supplies, cleaning supplies, personal hygiene, transportation, toilet paper, school supplies and everything else it takes for a family to survive.

Even if a single mom can get a job that pays more than Pennsylvania’s pitiful $7.25 an hour wages, she has to find child care, which is too often unavailable or unaffordable. And she needs transportation — an average expense of another $7,000 a year. Paradoxically, if she gets a cheap car, she is no longer eligible for TANF.

If we look at the benefits of the legislators who are making the policy decisions that continue to benefit those who are their donors and friends, to the detriment of those who are most in need, we will find generous per diems, six figure salaries with excellent health care and pension benefits, and guaranteed yearly cost of living increases.

And they are the legislators who routinely demand budget cuts to those receiving a total of $6,000 per year for food, housing, clothing, health care and other necessities.

Many of us believe that it is past time for we the people to demand some semblance of honesty, fairness and decency from our legislators. Orchestrated fake crises, absurd book banning, power plays over women’s bodies and teachers’ minds, blatant lies about election results, and refusals to care for our own families have no place in our democracy.

We are too good a community and a society to allow ourselves to be lied to. And we are too bright and capable as people to create anything less than a fair, just and caring democracy. Call, write and visit your legislators and tell them what you believe is truthful, fair and just. And remind them that they were hired to represent you — not their wealthy donors.

Jill Sunday Bartoli has taught at high school and college levels for over 30 years. Her research and writing focuses on equal opportunity to learn in public schools.