The Cumberland County Republican Committee (CCRC) is in a state of division/turmoil under its current leadership. A hostile environment has been created for many interacting with leadership. Elected committee members who fail to comply with the dictates of the chair are subjected to harassment.

Recently, I received a notice that a “special meeting (July 22) is being called by the chair solely for the purpose of consideration of the discipline or expulsion of committee members for violations of the bylaws.” As these committee members have been elected by Republican voters to represent their precinct, I think it is appropriate to enlighten voters about the toxic and unhealthy atmosphere that has been created within the CCRC. Most elected committee members’ first loyalty is to their constituents and doing what they think is in their best interests. At times, this may make it necessary to take action that is contrary to the chair’s wishes. In the recent primary, four of the nine county commissioner candidates were committee members. Only one was a CCRC-endorsed candidate. The bylaws gives a list of duties a CCRC committee member is to perform, one of which is “to support endorsed party candidates.” I only know of a handful of committee members that actually perform all the duties listed, but I know of dozens who do not perform all the duties listed. Some offenders repeatedly do not perform certain duties, especially working their poll, nor do they arrange for coverage.

The time leading up to the Feb. 11 CCRC endorsement meeting was contentious. Sensing things would not turn out well for the CCRC in the primary, I recommended at the meeting to not endorse in the county commissioner’s race. That motion failed, and the two CCRC deputy chairs were endorsed – Kelly Neiderer and Nate Silcox.

Considering the amount of money spent on Silcox’s campaign and the number of endorsements he had—the county row officers, state representatives, Senators Mastriano and Rothman—he should have won. But the voters thought differently, and Gary Eichelberger won. Eichelberger and Neiderer are the Republican nominees for November. The CCRC leadership is angry and wants someone to blame for Silcox’s loss. The ultimate goal of the CCRC should be to elect Republicans. Everything they do should be about Republicans winning in November. The CCRC has a duty to support the Republican nominees, whom the voters chose, regardless if they like them or not. And definitely, the CCRC should not try to sabotage a Republican nominee’s campaign. At the endorsement meeting, I expressed concerns about possible sabotage from within the Republican Party, resulting in us having two Democrats win in November, instead of two Republicans. Our Republican chair proudly and publicly supported Democrat Casey against then Republican Sen. Rick Santorum. In November 2022, all statewide Republican candidates had a yard sign displayed at the chair’s house, except I didn’t see one for Mastriano.

The last revision of the bylaws occurred in February 2022. One of the proposed amendments was a provision giving the chair the authority to expel committee members—with no due process—for not supporting the endorsed candidate or for supporting a Democratic candidate.

While the Bylaws Committee was drafting its proposals, I emailed them expressing the need for there to be the provision that if a committee member finds an endorsed candidate’s position(s) are against their moral/religious values, they have the right not to support them. I gave the example, if an endorsed candidate was pro-abortion, I could not support them in the primary.

When the final proposals were released, there was no provision for any exceptions, not even for a religious/moral exemption. The amendment did not pass. Now that same chair, who had the proposal to expel members fail, calls a meeting solely for the purpose of discipline or expulsion of members. The CCRC leadership didn’t get what they wanted. They need to let it go, move on and stop trying to punish/harass/harm committee members. And instead, try spending time uniting the committee rather than tearing it apart. Work at finding common ground with those committee members they disagree with. And most importantly, focus on winning in November.

It’s been two months since the primary and the CCRC leadership has yet to reach out to Republican nominee Eichelberger—the winner chosen by the voters—and discuss how the committee can help him win in November. That would be a good place to start!

Theresa Myers is a constitutional conservative, co-founder and former chairwoman of the Western Cumberland County Republican Club and Republican precinct committeewoman.