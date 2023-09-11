According to an Aug. 26 Sentinel article, the momentum to institute ranked-choice voting (AKA instant runoff voting) is increasing nationwide, but Democrats and Republicans in power have pushed back.

The article reports that recently the “D.C. Democratic Party filed a lawsuit to block a ballot initiative that would adopt ranked choice voting ... The lawsuit argued in part that ranked choice voting might confuse voters, which ‘could ultimately suppress the voice and influence of voters of color for decades to come.’”

March On Harrisburg, a statewide organization with a progressive-leaning legislative agenda including a campaign to bring ranked choice voting (RCV) to Pennsylvania, lists the benefits of RCV on its website including “1. Ensures majority support, 2. Decreases toxic campaigning, 3. Increases voter engagement, 4. Minimizes ‘lesser of two evils’ voting, 5. Increases representation of women, and 6. Increases representation of people of color.”

My question is what does the research show?

In contrast to the plurality voting system where voters select a single candidate and the candidate with the most votes wins, ranked-choice voting allows the voter the option to rank-order candidates when there are more than two candidates on the ballot. If none of the ranked candidates receives greater than 50 percent in the first round, then the lowest vote-getter is eliminated in each round and it goes to subsequent rounds of tabulations until a candidate receives over 50 percent of the leftover, non-exhausted ballots/votes.

I don’t understand the action that is part of RCV of giving the votes of an eliminated candidate to one of the remaining candidates, which sometimes pushes them over the 50 percent threshold.

To fully participate in RCV you must rank every candidate listed. In RCV, an “exhausted ballot” means these votes are not included in the final tabulations for the winner. An exhausted ballot occurs when a voter overvotes (marks two candidates in a single column/rank), undervotes (skips two or more columns or rankings), or ranks only candidates already eliminated in the tabulations. The percentage of exhausted ballots increases with the number of candidates.

A 2014 study by Craig Burnett and Vladimir Kogan published in Electoral Studies analyzing 96 ranked-choice voting races across the U.S. found an average of 10.92 percent of ballots cast are exhausted by the final round. This is a form of disenfranchisement.

The claim that the candidate with a majority wins is not necessarily true. The above study showed in the 96 ranked-choice voting races that went into additional rounds in order to declare a winner, the data showed that the eventual winner did not obtain a true majority 61 percent of the time if you consider the total number of votes cast in the first round. The “exhausted ballots” are a significant and persistent problem with RCV.

I doubt making voting more confusing and cumbersome, making us potentially wait days to find out a winner, and requiring voters to do more research on the various candidates in order to rank them is going to increase voter participation/engagement, satisfaction or turnout. Even the analysis FairVote (a nationwide proponent of RCV) commissioned showed no increase in the general election turnout for ranked-choice voting.

The claim that negative campaigning decreases isn’t true either, just who is doing it changes. Instead of the candidates coming out against each other, third-party groups fill the void.

How often does the ranked-choice voting system change the result of what would have been the result of the plurality voting system? According to the Maine Policy Institute’s analysis of “96 ranked-choice voting elections nationwide that triggered a second round of tabulation, ranked-choice voting changes the outcome of an election 17 percent of the time.” Does that justify changing the established system that we are familiar with to one that requires significant expense and voter education to implement?

My dislike for ranked-choice voting is not because it is being promoted by liberal groups. I find how the calculations are done to be complex. They cannot be done without the aid of a computer. I believe in one person, one vote. Not, I get the number of votes as there are candidates. I don’t want to have to rank candidates I don’t like in order for my ballot to not be thrown out.

Voting should be simple and easy. Knowing how the winner is chosen should be clear and transparent for the voters to figure out themselves. Ranked Choice Voting offers none of these.

Theresa Myers is a constitutional conservative, co-founder and former chairwoman of the Western Cumberland County Republican Club and Republican precinct committeewoman.