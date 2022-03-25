Community Voices: Pennsylvania kids get help with misinformation

When I was in school, completing a research paper meant visiting the library. There were sources of varying quality there, but a variety of guardrails kept that variation within acceptable bounds. These guardrails included the peer review process of academic journals and book presses, as well as the assistance of a trained librarian in the selection of appropriate and high-quality sources for my project.

The world today is of course much different. While libraries and librarians still exist, many children instead turn to the internet to do research.

The internet has proven to be a double-edged sword: while it has given us easy access to more high-quality information than ever before, it has also given us just as easy (if not easier) access to mountains of bad information.

My colleague Lee McIntyre describes the internet in this manner:

“There is a scene in ‘Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade’ where he is in the room with all of these goblets and chalices and doesn’t know which one is the Holy Grail. That’s where we are right now. We have the truth right in front of us, but we don’t know which one it is.”

Steven Brill, co-founder of the news rating company NewsGuard, puts it in a similar fashion:

“Imagine you walked into a library, and there were a trillion pieces of paper flying around in the air, and you grabbed one, and you didn’t know anything about it, or where it came from or who’s financing it.”

Luckily, Pennsylvania school children just got some assistance in filtering through good and bad information on the internet, and it comes from the company that Brill helped found.

His company, NewsGuard, reached a deal earlier this year with the American Federation of Teachers (AFT) to make their services available to their 1.7 million teachers around the country to use with students in the classroom. The AFT has more than 36,000 members in Pennsylvania alone.

The president of the AFT, Randi Weingarten, says that, “We are constantly trying to help our students, particularly our middle, high school and postsecondary students, separate fact from fiction as we help them develop their critical-thinking and analytical skills.”

When NewsGuard is installed on a computer, a small red, green or yellow icon appears in the top right-hand corner of the internet browser when users visit a news or information website. Red means that the site has not met their minimum standards of credibility and transparency, while green means that it has (yellow indicates humor/satire).

Not all “greens” are created equal. Every site receives a “trust score” between 0-100, and green only indicates that the site scored 60 or higher (like a barely passing grade in school). If a user wants more detailed information, he/she can click on the icon, which pulls up the site’s “Nutrition Label,” and read an in-depth analysis of how the site scores across nine criteria:

1. A record of routinely publishing accurate content.

2. Gathering and presenting information fairly and responsibly.

3. Prominently correcting and clarifying errors.

4. Handling the difference between news and opinion responsibly.

5. Avoiding false, deceptive or sensationalized headlines.

6. Disclosing ownership and financing.

7. Clearly labeling advertising.

8. Revealing who is in charge and any conflicts of interest.

9. Providing names and information about content creators.

NewsGuard employs a team of trained journalists and experienced editors to review and rate websites. They employ analysts like James Warren, who amassed a wealth of journalistic experience and knowledge in his five decades in the industry in roles such as managing editor at the Chicago Tribune, chief media writer at the Poynter Institute and Washington bureau chief for the New York Daily News.

NewsGuard’s rigorous, objective and rule-based rating process is designed so that their nine criteria are applied fairly and accurately to all sites.

The process begins with a NewsGuard analyst assessing the content of the site against their nine criteria and drafting a “Nutrition Label,” which clearly indicates how the site fared and explains in detail the reasons behind the rating. The analyst then calls the website for comment before publishing the rating. If the website replies, their comments are included in the Nutrition Label.

Then at least one senior editor and both of NewsGuard’s CEOs will review the Nutrition Label prior to publication to ensure that the rating is fair and accurate. The ratings are periodically updated to reflect changes in a site’s credibility and/or transparency.

Researchers have found that the human brain does not do a very good job of identifying reliable news sources. Our hard-wired cognitive biases ensure that we tend to look for information that confirms our existing beliefs, avoid information that does not, and interpret information to make it consistent with what we already believe. As NYU social psychologist Jonathan Haidt notes, “When the facts conflict with ... sacred values, almost everyone finds a way to stick with their values and reject the evidence.” In this age of misinformation and disinformation, evaluating information is difficult for everyone but especially for school children.

With NewsGuard in their toolbox, hopefully students across Pennsylvania will be better prepared to consume credible information.

