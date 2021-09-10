Community Voices: Patriots Day 2021

A true American patriot embraces the values of our nation, which are based on “unalienable rights” of individuals, irrespective of their origins. A patriot seeks “justice” in accord with the rule of law and strives for the “general welfare” of those who pursue life, liberty and happiness in our society.

As I contemplated events of this year, from January through August, I have seen and heard of many who claim to be patriots. With the pandemic and the still unfolding consequences of COVID-19 and its variants on the American population, the U.S. military has been there from the beginning to facilitate the development, production and distribution of the medical response. In August, U.S. service members, when called, rushed “towards the sound of chaos” for the non-combatant evacuation operations (NEO) of over 120,000 people from Afghanistan. A look at the names and the faces of the 13 service members who fell performing a duty our nation asked of them, reminds us of the diversity of those who serve at home and in foreign lands.